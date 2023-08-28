Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: Live updates approaching cut day
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts: Tracking the Steelers front office as they decrease their roster to 53 players. Tough decisions lie ahead for Omar Khan and Co.
By Mark Powell
As the 53-man roster cut deadline approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers have some very tough decisions to make.
The Steelers made an intriguing trade over the weekend, dealing offensive lineman Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams. This opened up the opportunity for several players on Pittsburgh's roster, namely Kendrick Green, to make the 53-man cut.
Pittsburgh offers plenty of depth in the trenches, which is a good problem to have. Omar Khan dedicated the offseason to stopping the run, and protecting the most important asset on the team in young quarterback Kenny Pickett.
While the Steelers preseason was a fun one given their undefeated record, not every player can make the final 53-man roster. Some will re-sign on the practice squad, while others will need a new home. Here's everything you need to know about Pittsburgh's roster decisions.
When is the Pittsburgh Steelers roster cut deadline?
All roster cut decisions must be made by Tuesday, August 29 at 4 p.m. ET. That means a LOT of players will be given notice in just a matter of days. The Steelers feature depth at key positions, such as offensive and defensive line, as well as the skill positions. Heck, even quarterback is a surplus with Mason Rudolph battling for third string reps.
How many players make the Steelers regular season roster?
Only 53 players can make the final regular-season roster, as per NFL rules. There is room on the practice squad for some players Pittsburgh would rather keep around for depth reasons, though they must first clear waivers and choose to sign up for the practice squad. The final Pittsburgh 53-man roster will be the team they take into Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cut tracker: Who made the 53-man roster?
We'll update this as the Steelers drop roster cuts throughout the day. Pittsburgh announced a series of roster moves over the weekend and on Monday. Per the team's official website, the following players were cut:
"Among those released on Monday were offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, offensive lineman William Dunkle, safety Jalen Elliott, running back Darius Hagans, cornerback Lavert Hill, defensive lineman Manny Jones, quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Tanner Muse, linebacker Toby Ndukwe and safety Kenny Robinson."
Over the weekend, the Steelers released nine players, including "receiver Dan Chisena, defensive back Nevelle Clarke, receiver Aron Cruikshank, linebacker Kuony Deng, cornerback Madre Harper, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, kicker B.T. Potter, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and long snapper Rex Sunahara."
The Steelers have also released tight end Zach Gentry.