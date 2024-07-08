A positive injury update emerges for Cowboys, Dak Prescott
By Lior Lampert
A handful of days ago, Dallas Cowboys fans were sent into a frenzy after a photo of quarterback Dak Prescott in a walking boot surfaced. Then, it was revealed by Calvin Wakins of the Dallas Morning News that Prescott was dealing with a foot sprain. That led to fans wondering if he would be good to go for the start of the 2024 season. However, intel from ESPN's Todd Archer should quell any concerns.
Per Archer, Prescott is no longer wearing the protective boot on his right foot. Not only that, but Archer said that Prescott should not be impacted by the foot injury by the time the Cowboys first training camp practice rolls around on July 25. Cowboys Nation can collectively breathe a sigh of relief.
While Archer pointed out that it remains unclear when the image of Prescott got taken, the signal-caller was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Nevertheless, the issue is reportedly now a thing of the past.
Dak Prescott has walking boot removed after recovering from foot sprain
We do not know how Prescott got hurt. However, his health status bears watching in a contract year and amid highly documented negotiations that appear to be at an impasse.
Prescott has a $29 million base salary for 2024, but his current deal expires after this season. He is likely seeking a massive payday after seeing other gunslingers like Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins get theirs, and understandably so.
This past season, Prescott led the league in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), completing 69.5 percent of his attempts for 4,516 yards. His efforts resulted in a Pro Bowl nod and finishing as the runner-up in the AP NFL MVP voting race.
Individual statistics and accolades aside, Prescott guided the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Alas, they got shellacked by the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend despite being favored by more than a touchdown.
Entering his age-31 campaign, Prescott is as relieved as anyone that he avoided any significant foot ailment as he tries to secure a lucrative contract. The question remains whether the Cowboys can get a deal done, or if the quarterback will hit the open market next March.