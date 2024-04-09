Possible cause of rise in pitcher injuries might be cause for concern for Cubs
Data suggests two Chicago Cubs pitchers are potential risks for injury based on one researched explanation for elbow and arm ailments.
By Josh Wilson
Following several devastating elbow injuries to pitchers around MLB to start the season, one of the main storylines of the year has swirled around the cause of the seeming rise in injuries to the game's premier pitchers.
Shane Bieber, Gerrit Cole, Jonathan Loaisiga and Spencer Strider are all names that have hit the 15-day IL or longer thanks to forearm or elbow problems.
The players union has taken the situation into its hands and blamed MLB for instituting pitch clock in 2023, suggesting the greater fatigue from the decreased time in between pitches is to blame. MLB disagrees, and it's not the only theory, with other theories even going back to 2021 when "sticky stuff" was banned. Tyler Glasnow said then that the elimination of sticky stuff -- in particular with no less demand for high-level velocity -- produced more wear and tear on the arm.
The Athletic's Eno Sarris published an interesting look into the situation on Tuesday (subscription required) morning that examined the issue top to bottom. He referenced one particular scientific study that suggests an important indicator of injury trouble that could be trouble for the Cubs.
Two Cubs pitchers are pushing the envelope on their velocity, which may not be good
The study, which can be found here, posits a few important takeaways, but one of the most simplified ones is that, when it comes to injury risk, velocity is a massive contributor. The study suggests that the more frequently pitchers come close to their top-line velocity, the more likely, statistically speaking, they are to suffer an injury.
While it's just one study, the crucial outcome, to me, is this:
"We believe that pitchers should focus on using good mechanics, developing command, determining the minimum level of pitch intensity necessary to obtain the outcome they desire for each of their pitches, and learning to recognize when using maximum velocity becomes necessary."
Statistics has likely tilted the conversation toward raw speed, but teams should encourage pitchers to think about results and availability. Sure, a 100 MPH fastball might get you the result you want, but could you get the same result at 92 MPH, and reduce the risk you miss games? You can't drive outcomes from the bench.
It's too early to make sweeping determinations, but looking at pitchers through April 9th that have thrown at least 85 pitches, the median distance between a pitcher's peak velocity and their median velocity is 5.6 miles per hour. Two Cubs pitchers, Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks, are pushing the envelope on touching their top-line speed more frequently.
Imanaga only has 2.5 miles per hour, 17th-lowest in MLB, between his top-line and his median, and Wicks 2.9 miles per hour, 30th-lowest in MLB.
Cherry-picking pitchers from this list is not a guarantee they're at huge risk of injury, it's just one of many risk factors to consider, especially with most pitchers only having logged a start or two to this point, but still is worth noting.
Pitchers with smallest distance between top velocity and median velocity through April 8
Pitcher
Peak velocity
Median velocity
Peak-median difference
Nick Mears
98.3
96.6
1.7
Michael Tonkin
93.9
92.0
1.9
Jalen Beeks
96.1
94.0
2.1
Luke Little
99.0
96.9
2.1
Tayler Saucedo
92.1
89.9
2.2
Emmanuel Clase
100.2
98.0
2.2
Brandon Pfaadt
94.1
91.9
2.25
Drew Smith
96.1
93.8
2.3
Yohan Ramirez
96.4
94.1
2.3
Jose Butto
94.1
91.7
2.4
Seranthony Dominguez
99.1
96.7
2.4
Shawn Armstrong
94.5
92.1
2.4
Tom Cosgrove
91.9
89.5
2.4
Bryse Wilson
96.0
93.6
2.4
Bailey Falter
92.8
90.3
2.5
Bryan Hoeing
95.6
93.10
2.5
Shota Imanaga
94.4
91.0
2.5
Joel Payamps
96.0
93.5
2.5
Yerry Rodriguez
98.5
96.0
2.5
Ryan Walker
95.6
93.1
2.6
James Paxton
95.5
92.1
2.6
Reynaldo Lopez
96.9
95.6
2.6
Jose Cisnero
96.6
93.9
2.7
Jose Cuas
94.4
91.7
2.7
A.J. Minter
96.3
93.5
2.8
Scott McGough
94.9
92.1
2.8
Elvis Peguero
98.4
95.6
2.8
Ben Brown
98.4
95.6
2.9
Andrew Heaney
92.8
89.9
2.9
Jordan Wicks
94.6
91.7
2.9
Pitchers with the highest median velocity through April 8
If velocity is, in fact, the largest contributor, median pitch velocity should be of interest, too.
Pitcher
Median velocity
Mason Miller
98.2
Emmanuel Clase
98.0
Michael Kopech
97.8
Jose Alvarado
97.8
Bobby Miller
97.0
Luke Little
96.9
Seranthony Dominguez
96.7
Nick Mears
96.3
Victor Vodnik
96.3
Yerry Rodriguez
96.0
Guillermo Zuniga
95.8
Luis Gil
95.8
Elvis Peguero
95.6
Ben Brown
95.6
Tyler Glasnow
95.5
Pitchers with most pitches above 95 MPH through April 8
As far as times thrown over the 95 miles per hour pitch, here's how the leaderboard looks:
Player
No. of pitches above 95 MPH
Jesus Luzardo
169
Luis Castillo
167
Garrett Crochet
167
Michael Kopech
117
Luis Severino
105
Luis Gil
100
Tyler Glasnow
100
Victor Vodnik
99
Jose Alvarado
97
MacKenzie Gore
97
Graham Ashcraft
95
Joe Boyle
90
Hunter Greene
89
Carlos Rodon
86
Bobby Miller
82
Spencer Strider
81
Brayan Bello
79
Jordan Hicks
77
Grayson Rodriguez
77
Nick Mears
73