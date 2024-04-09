Fansided

Possible cause of rise in pitcher injuries might be cause for concern for Cubs

Data suggests two Chicago Cubs pitchers are potential risks for injury based on one researched explanation for elbow and arm ailments.

By Josh Wilson

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
Following several devastating elbow injuries to pitchers around MLB to start the season, one of the main storylines of the year has swirled around the cause of the seeming rise in injuries to the game's premier pitchers.

Shane Bieber, Gerrit Cole, Jonathan Loaisiga and Spencer Strider are all names that have hit the 15-day IL or longer thanks to forearm or elbow problems.

The players union has taken the situation into its hands and blamed MLB for instituting pitch clock in 2023, suggesting the greater fatigue from the decreased time in between pitches is to blame. MLB disagrees, and it's not the only theory, with other theories even going back to 2021 when "sticky stuff" was banned. Tyler Glasnow said then that the elimination of sticky stuff -- in particular with no less demand for high-level velocity -- produced more wear and tear on the arm.

The Athletic's Eno Sarris published an interesting look into the situation on Tuesday (subscription required) morning that examined the issue top to bottom. He referenced one particular scientific study that suggests an important indicator of injury trouble that could be trouble for the Cubs.

Two Cubs pitchers are pushing the envelope on their velocity, which may not be good

The study, which can be found here, posits a few important takeaways, but one of the most simplified ones is that, when it comes to injury risk, velocity is a massive contributor. The study suggests that the more frequently pitchers come close to their top-line velocity, the more likely, statistically speaking, they are to suffer an injury.

While it's just one study, the crucial outcome, to me, is this:

"We believe that pitchers should focus on using good mechanics, developing command, determining the minimum level of pitch intensity necessary to obtain the outcome they desire for each of their pitches, and learning to recognize when using maximum velocity becomes necessary."

Statistics has likely tilted the conversation toward raw speed, but teams should encourage pitchers to think about results and availability. Sure, a 100 MPH fastball might get you the result you want, but could you get the same result at 92 MPH, and reduce the risk you miss games? You can't drive outcomes from the bench.

It's too early to make sweeping determinations, but looking at pitchers through April 9th that have thrown at least 85 pitches, the median distance between a pitcher's peak velocity and their median velocity is 5.6 miles per hour. Two Cubs pitchers, Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks, are pushing the envelope on touching their top-line speed more frequently.

Imanaga only has 2.5 miles per hour, 17th-lowest in MLB, between his top-line and his median, and Wicks 2.9 miles per hour, 30th-lowest in MLB.

Cherry-picking pitchers from this list is not a guarantee they're at huge risk of injury, it's just one of many risk factors to consider, especially with most pitchers only having logged a start or two to this point, but still is worth noting.

Pitchers with smallest distance between top velocity and median velocity through April 8

Pitcher

Peak velocity

Median velocity

Peak-median difference

Nick Mears

98.3

96.6

1.7

Michael Tonkin

93.9

92.0

1.9

Jalen Beeks

96.1

94.0

2.1

Luke Little

99.0

96.9

2.1

Tayler Saucedo

92.1

89.9

2.2

Emmanuel Clase

100.2

98.0

2.2

Brandon Pfaadt

94.1

91.9

2.25

Drew Smith

96.1

93.8

2.3

Yohan Ramirez

96.4

94.1

2.3

Jose Butto

94.1

91.7

2.4

Seranthony Dominguez

99.1

96.7

2.4

Shawn Armstrong

94.5

92.1

2.4

Tom Cosgrove

91.9

89.5

2.4

Bryse Wilson

96.0

93.6

2.4

Bailey Falter

92.8

90.3

2.5

Bryan Hoeing

95.6

93.10

2.5

Shota Imanaga

94.4

91.0

2.5

Joel Payamps

96.0

93.5

2.5

Yerry Rodriguez

98.5

96.0

2.5

Ryan Walker

95.6

93.1

2.6

James Paxton

95.5

92.1

2.6

Reynaldo Lopez

96.9

95.6

2.6

Jose Cisnero

96.6

93.9

2.7

Jose Cuas

94.4

91.7

2.7

A.J. Minter

96.3

93.5

2.8

Scott McGough

94.9

92.1

2.8

Elvis Peguero

98.4

95.6

2.8

Ben Brown

98.4

95.6

2.9

Andrew Heaney

92.8

89.9

2.9

Jordan Wicks

94.6

91.7

2.9

Pitchers with the highest median velocity through April 8

If velocity is, in fact, the largest contributor, median pitch velocity should be of interest, too.

Pitcher

Median velocity

Mason Miller

98.2

Emmanuel Clase

98.0

Michael Kopech

97.8

Jose Alvarado

97.8

Bobby Miller

97.0

Luke Little

96.9

Seranthony Dominguez

96.7

Nick Mears

96.3

Victor Vodnik

96.3

Yerry Rodriguez

96.0

Guillermo Zuniga

95.8

Luis Gil

95.8

Elvis Peguero

95.6

Ben Brown

95.6

Tyler Glasnow

95.5

Pitchers with most pitches above 95 MPH through April 8

As far as times thrown over the 95 miles per hour pitch, here's how the leaderboard looks:

Player

No. of pitches above 95 MPH

Jesus Luzardo

169

Luis Castillo

167

Garrett Crochet

167

Michael Kopech

117

Luis Severino

105

Luis Gil

100

Tyler Glasnow

100

Victor Vodnik

99

Jose Alvarado

97

MacKenzie Gore

97

Graham Ashcraft

95

Joe Boyle

90

Hunter Greene

89

Carlos Rodon

86

Bobby Miller

82

Spencer Strider

81

Brayan Bello

79

Jordan Hicks

77

Grayson Rodriguez

77

Nick Mears

73

feed

