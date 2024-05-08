Posturing between Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat already getting serious
After losing in the first round, the Miami Heat are already in offseason mode and publicly fighting with Jimmy Butler over extension talks. According to Shams Charania, appearing on Fanduel's Run It Back, the star wants to be with the Heat "long-term" but it's "going to be about will they be able to pay him what he wants."
This came after Pat Riley made statements that the Heat would not trade Butler this offseason but exposed what may be frustration in the relationship. First, Riley criticized Butler for a video he made throwing shade at the Celtics and Knicks: “If you’re not on the court playing against Boston, if you’re not on the court playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut in your criticism of those teams.”
He then made a statement that seemed to indicate the Heat would like some changes from Butler if they were going to offer him an extension: "What I said at the beginning about change is he’s got to give it some thought himself for this team to be what he wants it to be, and what I want it to be, and [owner] Micky [Arison] and everybody else."
The Heat have Butler under contract for next season and the star does have a player option for the year after. As noted by Evan Sidery on X, Zach Lowe on his podcast Butler's extension talks are the first domino of the offseason. As Sidery says, the veteran could end up on the trade market if negotiations between the two sides don't end well.
As Butler and the Heat continue talks, it's worth wondering if the star will be in a Heat uniform next season?
Will Jimmy Butler be in a Miami Heat uniform at the beginning of next season?
With the NBA playoffs still going on and a lot of fallout still undetermined, it's hard to know if Butler will still be with the Miami Heat next season. While his play in the playoffs is still great, his age and health mean he can't be relied upon in the same way. Additionally, it's reasonable to think that the star will not be able to put up the same production that he used to in the regular season.
If the Heat are unable to make the full max offer that Butler wants, it's easy to see a world where he ends up back in a Sixers uniform if Philly is unable to acquire a star to pair with Joel Embiid this offseason. Butler would be a great fit with Tyrese Maxey who could carry the guard on the defensive end. Also, Maxey's offensive production could help up make for Butler's struggles in the regular season.