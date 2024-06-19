Potential Mookie Betts replacement hitting IL may be great for Dodgers
The recent Mookie Betts broken wrist injury has completely thrown a wrench in the Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 season plans. Betts is set to miss 6-8 weeks while he recovers from the injury. That leaves the Dodgers grasping for any possible replacement they can find.
One potential trade target, Bo Bichette, has now landed on the injured list. A few days ago, Bichette was mocked to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal with the Blue Jays. This hypothetical trade was met with mixed opinions from Dodgers and Blue Jays fans alike, but the one thing that can't be denied is that the Dodgers will likely pursue Bichette before the deadline.
And Bichette landing on the IL could be a blessing in disguise if the Dodgers are looking to try to land him.
Bichette landing on the IL could be blessing in disguise for potential trade partners
Here's the thinking behind this idea:
If Bichette lands on the injured list and his replacement, Orelvis Martinez, is able to thrive in the role as a replacement, the Blue Jays would be much more inclined to deal Bichette when he returns from injured list.
Martinez has put together a quality season in Triple-A where he's slashing .260/.343/.523 with 16 home runs and 14 doubles. If his power numbers translate to the big leagues, the Blue Jays could be much more inclined to keep him around and kickstart their rebuild by trading Bichette.
Obviously, the Blue Jays won't enter their rebuild until they're fully out of the 2024 playoff picture, but they're not heading in the right direction. Baseball Reference currently gives them a 6% chance to make the postseason. They're given less than a 0.1% chance to win the AL East, which is always the goal heading into the season.
If this year slips out of their grasp, they may kickstart their full roster rebuild in a huge way, trading Bichette, their superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more of their roster.
But for the Dodgers, they need the young Martinez to thrive with the big-league club while Bichette is out. If he does, the Blue Jays could find themselves much more comfortable trading Bichette. This lowers the price it would take to acquire the young shortstop and opens the door for the Dodgers to get a trade done.