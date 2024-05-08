Potential Steelers reunion could solve WR problem but comes with significant risk
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't exactly have a stacked wide receiver room going into the 2024 season. So every available receiver out there has to at least be considered as a potential reinforcement.
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys put another name on the market by releasing Martavis Bryant, according to Tom Pelissero.
Yes, we're talking about Martavis Bryant. No, you did not just travel back in time to 2017.
Martavis Bryant could maybe help the Steelers but is he worth the risk?
Bryant had been a promising prospect for the Steelers if not for trouble with substances leading to multiple suspensions. The last time he wore black and yellow he had 603 yards on 50 catches.
The problem? That was ages ago in 2017. He's only played one season of NFL-level football since — he appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2018. By the end of that season, the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement after a year-long suspension in 2016.
With the NFL unavailable to him, Bryant found work in the Canadian Football League in 2021 but he quickly messed that up by failing to report for training camp. In 2022 he tried again but lasted just a couple of months of the offseason with the Edmonton Elks.
He spent time in the Indoor Football League and Fan Controlled Football League before getting a gig with the Vegas Vipers in the XFL in 2023. He played in eight games with 14 catches for 154 yards.
The Cowboys picked Bryant up in November of last year after he was finally reinstated to the NFL. He remained on their practice squad but never played for Dallas.
Bryant is now 32 years old with very little football production to point to in his five-year odyssey away from the NFL.
Can he still play? Steelers fans should hope Pittsburgh isn't so desperate to seek a reunion to find out.