Power Ranking top 30 quarterbacks in college football this season
By Nick Villano
The college football season is just a few short weeks away, as camps are well underway and teams are preparing like they are going to compete at all times. The NCAA is constantly going through changes with the transfer portal, NIL, and more recent changes to NCAA rules that allow athletes to control their present and future in college athletics.
When looking at the best quarterbacks in the NCAA, there’s a real possibility that half of the top 30 could change by year’s end. There are simple reasons, like injuries and benchings, but there’s also the fact that around half of all teams started quarterbacks who transferred to them at some point. The world where most quarterbacks sign a letter of intent, wait their turn, and then eventually dominate the country is basically over. It’s one of the reasons we see some of the old guard retiring or leaving for other jobs.
However, at this point on the college football calendar, there are clear top quarterbacks in the sport.
30. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Let’s start with a little controversy. Arch Manning is not even starting this season, but it’s hard to argue with his talent. Many players in college football come from an NFL lineage, including some players on this list, but there is no more impressive lineage in football than the Manning lineage. It started with Grandpa Archie Manning, who was a great quarterback on bad teams in the 80s. Then, uncles Peyton and Eli Manning were dominant on their way to Hall of Fame careers. Now, we have the long-awaited Arch Manning.
When Quinn Ewers decided to return to Texas after a huge year, some thought Manning would flirt with a new home. He could likely start this season if he was in the right situation. However, he decided against that and returned to Texas.
Manning is a former number-one recruit in the country for a reason. He will likely play incredibly well the second he gets an opportunity. If, for whatever reason, he gets to start this season, Texas will be in great hands.