Power ranking women's 2024 Olympic soccer teams
Janine Beckie put it perfectly, "The Olympics is chaos."
That's exactly what it is. 26 games in just 16 days. Only two full days in between games. At the World Cup, you get four. It's condensed. Mentally taxing. A true challenge like no other. But in the end, the reward - a Gold Medal - is all worth the struggle.
This time last year we were previewing a field of 32 teams for a major women's football tournament. For the Olympics, only 12 qualify. It's the cream of the crop. The elite of the elite from every region around the world. Making it into this prestigious group is difficult enough. To win the gold is a completely different challenge only four countries have ever managed to do.
Before the drama begins, it seems like a good idea to lay down some groundwork by power ranking the entire field to get an understanding of where each nation stands at the moment.
Here is where these 12 giants from six different confederations rank in relation to each other.
2024 Olympic women's soccer power rankings
12. New Zealand
Group: A
World Ranking: 28
Just weeks before New Zealand's fifth Olympic Games, its head coach since September of 2021, Jitka Klimková opted to stand down from her position for the time being. Insert assistant Michael Mayne. The acting head coach leads the Oceania Football Confederation in another major competition, a year after bowing out of the World Cup on home soil in the group stage.
It's difficult to judge the Football Ferns by virtue of the fact that the Confederation they are in just isn't very strong. They rolled through qualifying, scoring 32 goals in just five games, seven of which were converted by the 25-year-old Grace Jale. The backline is a clear strength. That experience in defense showed last summer at the World Cup, allowing one goal in 270 minutes of football.
Six of its seven oldest players are defenders, the most important being Katie Bowen, the Inter Milan center back. The player to watch on Mayne's crew is Katie Kitching, an ultra hard working midfielder from Sunderland AFC who should be a key piece for the Football Ferns on both sides of the ball.
The question for this team is who can step up on the national stage to be that goal scoring threat it desperately needs? You can't get out of the group stage without goals. Defensive stability can only take you so far. Could it be Indiah-Paige Riley of PSV or even the youngster Milly Clegg out of Racing Louisville FC? Only time will tell.
11. Zambia
Group: B
World Ranking: 64
Around this same time in 2019, the women's national team from Zambia was ranked 119th in the world or 15th among Confederation of African Football nations. The Copper Queens, as they are widely known, have come a long way. This will be their second straight time competing in the Olympics. In their last outing in Japan, the African outfit finished with just one point, behind both Brazil and the Netherlands in group play.
Spearheaded by arguably the world's most dominant striker, at least in terms of recent form, Barbra Banda from the Orlando Pride, Zambia has what it takes to play spoiler in an extremely tough Group B. The former Chinese Women's Super League star was spectacular in her previous Olympics, scoring an absurd six goals in three games, tying Sam Kerr and Ellen White for the second most in the tournament. Banda is accompanied by her soon-to-be teammate in Orlando, Grace Chanda, and forward Racheal Kundananji, who cost Bay FC £625,000 in transfer fees to obtain in the NWSL offseason.
"Their (Zambia's) ability to transition is better than any team I've seen in world football," said Emma Hayes on 'The Women's Game' with ex-USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis.
Nobody can sleep on Zambia. This group of players, despite the chaos occurring in its own federation, are a sneaky pick to clinch a spot in the final eight, especially if Banda can repeat her Olympic goal scoring form from 2021.
10. Nigeria
Group: C
World Ranking: 36
After beating South Africa on aggregate in April, Nigeria earned a place back on the Olympic stage for the first time since Beijing 2008. The Super Falcons are here to make a splash upon their return, potentially using the confidence and momentum from an impressive World Cup showing in 2023 to compete with an even more challenging Olympic field.
Few had Randy Waldrum and his Nigeria team doing what it did at the 2023 World Cup. The Super Falcons never actually lost in regulation at this summer's major tournament, falling to England after a valiant effort in penalty kicks.
The issue for Nigeria is the fact that it is positioned in arguably the toughest group in the entire tournament alongside Japan, Brazil, and reigning world champion Spain. Don't be shocked if this well-drilled African outfit sends a world power home. We really can't be now. Waldrum and company have already shown us that they can do it.
Bay FC's Asisat Oshoala will pilot the attack while Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC acts as the anchor between the sticks for the Super Falcons. Defensive-minded midfielder Christy Ucheibe is critical to the Super Falcons' success. The 23-year-old led the team in tackles plus interceptions at the World Cup and completed a Portuguese domestic quadruple this past year with SL Benfica.
9. Colombia
Group: A
World Ranking: 22
In two previous Olympic appearances, Colombia lost five of its six games. That was Las Cafeteras of the past. This team has genuine talent, specifically in the front line.
Guided by the brilliance of Linda Caicedo, the CONMEBOL outfit fought its way all the way to the World Cup quarterfinals in Australia and New Zealand, the first time it reached that stage in the tournament. Las Cafeteras are back at this international multi-sport event after missing out in 2020. Ángelo Marsiglia, who replaced Nelson Abadia in October, has experience coaching in a major competition, taking Abadia's place on the sideline down under for two matches.
Outside of Caciedo, Mayra Ramirez, Catalina Usme, and Manuela Paví are quite a trio of effective attacking players. Ramirez was the spark that helped propel Chelsea Women to its fifth straight Women's Super League title, scoring two goals in the season finale against Manchester United.
If Marsiglia's crew can earn three points against either Canada or France, it'll surely be bound for the final eight.
8. Brazil
Group: C
World Ranking: 9
For Brazil, similar to a handful of nations participating, the Olympics is a chance to right the wrongs of 2023. Under the tutelage of manager Arthur Elias, the South American giants are aiming to bring back the Olympic success we saw from this nation in women's football prior to 2010. The 2022 2022 Copa América Femenina champions have captured at least fourth place in all but two Olympics with their last medal coming in 2008.
At 38 years young, Marta, the headliner of this roster, announced her plans to retire from international football at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether that is true with the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in her home country. One of the greatest footballers we've seen lace up a pair of boots will team up with her club teammate Adriana and returning NC Courage star Kerolin in the frontline with the hopes of redeeming the Brazilian men's side following its quarterfinal elimination at the Copa America.
7. Canada
Group: A
World Ranking: 8
Canada begins its quest for a repeat without two of the nation's most influential footballers, Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt. Bev Priestman coupled the experienced players from the gold medal-winning side with talented budding stars like Simi Awujo, Canada's 2022 Young Soccer Player of the Year. The United States' neighbors to the north will be rearing and ready to rebound from a poor showing at the last World Cup.
Priestman's crew has proven to be tough to beat since exiting the World Cup on a 4-0 defeat to Australia. The two instances in which the three-time Olympic medalists fell were on penalty kicks to the United States including one played in some of the worst conditions imaginable. Canada has medaled in every Olympics it competed in except one. This nation knows what it takes to thrive in this unique fast-paced tournament. Six players on the roster of 18 will be playing in their third Olympics.
6. Australia
Group: B
World Ranking: 12
In spite of the massive absence of Sam Kerr, Australia should be considered a serious contender for the podium. All Tony Gustavsson's team did with Kerr playing in just two games was finish fourth at the World Cup, the nation's best finish on the biggest stage in international football. Two out of the three games in which the 2023 World Cup co-hosts, the Matildas lost were with Kerr in the starting XI. Arsenal star full back Steph Catley and San Diego Wave defender Kaitlyn Torpey are both in question for the opener against Germany. Gustavsson is still exuding confidence with the injury bug hitting his team at the wrong time.
"We’re not even ranked top eight, so in terms of ranking maybe we shouldn’t even make it to the quarterfinal, maybe on paper we are not the best team," said Australian manager Gustavsson. "But the one thing this team knows is that we can beat any team.”
The midfield base of Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry is going to be critical while dynamic attacking threats such as Mary Fowler, Hayley Raso, and Caitlin Foord are set to burden a whole lot of responsibility, particularly in the goals department.
5. Germany
Group: B
World Ranking: 4
Back at the Olympics for the sixth time, Germany, led by former Hamburger SV forward Horst Hrubesch is a nation that is eyeing a repeat of its 2016 performance - one that finished gold. DFB-Frauen, a side with three bronze medals, is the only other team outside the United States with at least four medal finishes in this tournament.
The European power ventures into group stage play without star Bayern Munich midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who sustained an injury to the cruciate and medial collateral ligament in a recent win over Austria in a European Championship qualifier. The question now becomes how Hrubesch fills this giant-sized hole in the center of the park. The attention turns toward Sjoeke Nüsken and Janina Minge to step up in her absence.
Germany's biggest strength is its ultra-talented forward unit including the likes of Klara Bühl, Lea Schüller, and veteran Alexandra Popp. In the last seven international matches, Bühl and Schüller have combined to score 13 goals. As a team, Germany has scored 19 over that span.
4. Japan
Group: C
World Ranking: 7
Futoshi Ikeda's Japan isn't to be messed with. Let us not forget who the only team to beat Spain at the 2023 World Cup was. Yes, that was Hinata Miyazawa and Nadeshiko Japan. In Australia and New Zealand, the Asian outfit demonstrated multiple ways it can earn results - with majority possession or just waiting for its moment and hitting the opposition on a quick counter. Japan got the best of North Korea over two legs, 2-1, in late February to qualify. One of the team's four players on this Olympic roster under 21, Aoba Fujino scored the winner in the second leg.
Japan was drawn into the toughest group of the tournament, in our opinion, Group C with Spain, Brazil, and Nigeria. Like any one of those teams, the Asian side is more than capable of topping the group of four. Ikeda's team has an incredibly well-drilled defense with a group of forward players who rely on each other rather than individual talent to find success.
“We are confident we can show our Nadeshiko style performance, and we promise to play with 100 percent effort," said coach Ikeda. "And by playing like this game-by-game I’m sure there will be a medal waiting for us.”
3. France
Group: A
World Ranking: 2
It has been 28 years since the host of the Olympic Games captured the gold in women's football. Hervé Renard and the French national team will look to change that. In its only two previous appearances in this competition, France finished at least top-six with London 2012 being its best showing - fourth place. The nation's first major piece of silverware continues to escape its grasp. With the fans behind the players, that could very well change.
Renard's team is not only talented but extraordinarily experienced with nine of the 18 players above the age of 27. Lyon's Wendie Renard is the rock at the back, sitting behind Grace Geyoro, the metronome of Les Bleues' midfield. Nobody completed more passes into the final third at the most recent World Cup than the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.
France's attack though is what makes it such a gold medal threat. All five forwards that Renard named to the team provide their own unique challenge for an opponent's defense. The team has last season's top two scorers in the Champions League, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, a three-time Division 1 Féminine leading scorer who was forced to miss the World Cup due to an injury. The quality doesn't even end there. Eugénie Le Sommer, the country's goal scoring extraordinaire, will be making her third appearance at the Olympics.
2. United States
Group: B
World Ranking: 5
It's only been four games into Emma Hayes' tenure but that doesn't matter - it's go time. The USWNT sets off into this tournament with a whole lot to prove and with the nation's youngest Olympic roster since 2008. 2023 was one to forget for U.S. soccer fans. The leaf has been turned now. This team is onto something new. Something exciting. You don't hire one of the world's most well-known winners in club football for nothing.
There is a clear goal - bring the U.S. back to the top after hitting rock bottom in Australia and New Zealand. Don't rush the process though. Practice makes perfect. To become the well-oiled machine Hayes intends to create, we're going to see bumps in the road. That's just learning. So, no this isn't gold medal or bust for this group. It's more about building a foundation and showing signs of life as the federation was clearly looking at the bigger picture when it hired Hayes.
Don't get me wrong, the talent is there for a gold medal run to be in the USWNT's future. Captain Lindsey Horan is set to take the reins for real this time with Alex Morgan not in the team. Hayes' energetic and versatile front three of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, and Sophia Smith head into this tournament with pressure on their shoulders as finishing is the clear number one issue of this team right now.
What we're most interested in is the adjustments in game and between games by this new leadership. What does it look like? Will we see a formation change? Where do these positionally flexible players play? We'll see but what we do know is that the person making these changes is someone who has been the definition of sustained success in club football over the past decade plus.
1. Spain
Group: C
World Ranking: 1
In our eyes, there is no question who the favorite is. Spain, the reigning world champions, led by Montserrat Tomé are the team to beat. Just like on the men's side. The Spanish right now just own international football. Shockingly, this is La Roja's first ever Olympic Games. And if Tomé and company don't reach at least the gold medal match in the nation's first run at it, we'd view it as a disappointment. That's where we're at.
Spain's talent is through the roof. Aitana Bonmatí, the 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner, is the player we'll all be keeping a close eye on. The world's most technical midfielder is surrounded by world class players at every position. Exceptional box-to-box midfielder, Patri Guijarro is back after almost two years. FIFA's 2023 Women's World Cup Young Player of the Tournament, Salma Paralluelo is one of many threats up top.
Get used to the Spanish being the elite of the elite. This reign isn't ending anytime soon. Spain has won the last U-20 and U-17 FIFA Women's World Cups. It's quite evident - there is more to come.
Women's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics kicks off on July 25 with six matches beginning with Canada vs. New Zealand and the 2023 World Cup champions Spain vs. Japan at 11:00 a.m. ET.