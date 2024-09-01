Praise of Bo Nix continues to follow worrying trend ahead of Broncos debut
The Denver Broncos were very high on the Oregon quarterback, Bo Nix, coming into the 2024 NFL Draft. They were so high on him that they used their first-round pick, 12th overall, to select him.
Denver dumped Russell Wilson recently before selecting Nix to head their team in the future. That kind of trust in a guy's talent and abilities is hard to find. They backed up their decision to draft him by announcing that Nix would be the team's starting quarterback heading into week one.
Nix had beaten out Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham to earn the starting job. It was not the most competitive quarterback battle, but it was still impressive to see him win the job so easily.
Public compliments of Bo Nix continue to follow a worrying trend
And Nix's teammates, coaches and the Broncos front office staff have all raved about his intangibles more than anything. The maturity and poise are something that Owner and CEO Greg Penner recently commented on about Nix.
"I've been really impressed with his poise and maturity," Owner and CEO Greg Penner said of Nix, per the team's official website. "That's something about starting that many games in college that obviously develops that, and I think he's got some incredible traits. It was great to see how he played in the first two preseason games. I had a chance to call him after Sean announced that he'd be the starting quarterback. I had a great conversation with him then. All rookies are going to go through some ups and downs in their first season, and I told him, 'We're going support you.'"
Now, let me preface, I'm a big believer in Nix's on field ability. I think he has all the traits to be a successful NFL quarterback and I think he is incredibly talented. The Broncos made the right choice selecting him when they did.
But, the comments on Nix continue to be about his intangibles. People rave about his maturity and poise, which are absolutely important traits, but there are far less comments about his on field abilities. Less of his peers are complimenting his arm talent, mobility and ability to read defenses. They all resort to his intangibles.
And again, I think Nix has good arm talent, mobility and the physical traits that it takes to win in the NFL. It's just a bit concerning to see that many of the compliments for Nix revolve around his intangibles. There have been a ton of NFL prospects with solid intangibles that didn't pan out because of their talent.
Just something to pay attention to.