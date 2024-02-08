Predicting each AL Wild Card winner just weeks before spring training
With the 2024 season fast approaching, it's time to start making predictions. Here is how we see the American League Wild Card race shaking out
By Curt Bishop
AL Wild Card No. 2: Texas Rangers
There are certainly some question marks surrounding the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, but that doesn't mean they should be counted out.
They may ultimately lose Jordan Montgomery in free agency, and several of their starters, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle won't be back until the second half. But you can't sleep on guys like Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray. They also still have Jose Leclerc heading up a powerful bullpen that will also be buoyed by new additions David Robertson and Kirby Yates.
On the offensive side, they're loaded with stars such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, Evan Carter, Leody Taveras, and Nathaniel Lowe.
They would certainly benefit from another addition to their starting rotation, but they should still be a solid team in 2024. It's an exciting time to be a Rangers fan, especially now with the All-Star Game being hosted in Arlington this year.
Expect the Rangers to be hungry for a repeat and ready to defend their title this year. They may not topple the Astros, but they should be good for a Wild Card.