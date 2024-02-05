Predicting future WrestleMania locations for 2025 and beyond
By Scott Rogust
The beginning of each calendar year up until early April is the most anticipated among the professional wrestling fan community. That's because it is the start of WrestleMania season. It all officially starts with the Royal Rumble, which takes place in late January. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania.
This year, WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7. Since 2007 (except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), WrestleMania has primarily been held at football stadiums. That allows tens of thousands of fans from all over the world to travel to see professional wrestling's biggest show of the year.
Given that we know where WrestleMania 40 will take place, where will WWE bring it's biggest show of the year in 2025 and beyond?
WWE WrestleMania future locations predictions for 2025 and more
Let's take a crack at predicting the next three WrestleMania locations.
- WrestleMania 41 (2025) prediction: US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minn.
- WrestleMania 42 (2026) prediction: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nev.
- WrestleMania 43 (2027) prediction: New NISSAN Stadium - Nashville, Tenn.
We start with WrestleMania 41. Fightful Select (subscription required)reported last July that US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, was heavily discussed as a potential and "even likely" location for WrestleMania 41. Additionally, representatives from Minneapolis were in attendance at SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania 39, per Fightful Select.
WrestleMania 41 in US Bank Stadium could be a sight to behold, given the venue's glass structure.
As for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, there is no firm idea as to who would be the favorites, let alone in the running. One venue that does make sense is Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., home of Super Bowl 58. Let's not forget that the home stadium of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, which seats up to 65,000 for games was supposed to host the Money in the Bank premium live event in 2022. But it moved over to the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena. So it only makes sense that WWE brings WrestleMania to one of the newer NFL stadiums.
Oh, and WWE will be hosting a WrestleMania 40 press conference on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 week. Could we get an announcement for a future WrestleMania heading to Vegas?
WrestleMania 43, meanwhile, does appear to have a confirmed location. Tennessee Titans president and CEO revealed during an interview with 104-5 The Zone last May that WWE had committed to bringing WrestleMania 43 to New NISSAN Stadium in Nashville. This will be the new, 60,000-seat home stadium for the Titans, which is scheduled to open in 2027. Given that WrestleMania takes place in either late March or early April, the stadium seemingly should be finished by then.
We will continue to keep you updated on future WrestleMania locations once they are made official.