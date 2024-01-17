Predicting the Indiana Pacers starting lineup with Pascal Siakam
The Indiana Pacers have just traded for Pascal Siakam. What does their starting lineup look like going forward?
The Indiana Pacers have just acquired a star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are sending Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks for Pascal Siakam. A third team is being added to the deal with New Orleans sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors in exchange for other assets. This is a team that is young and emerging as one of the best young teams in the NBA. With this in mind, what does the Pacers starting lineup look like after this trade?
Pacers projected starting lineup after Pascal Siakam trade
PG: Tyrese Haliburton (once he returns from injury) SG: Bennedict Mathurin SF: Aaron Nesmith or Buddy Hield PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner
There are four starting spots when it comes to this Pacers starting lineup. Haliburton will be starting once he returns from his hamstring injury. After trading a haul of draft picks for him, it's quite easy to say that Pascal Siakam will be starting for the team. Myles Turner will be taking the other starting spot with the only real spot in question belonging to either Aaron Nesmith or Buddy Hield.
To be quite honest, this trade is great for Indiana if they can keep Siakam long-term. This would allow Haliburton to have the All-NBA talent needed for him to lead the franchise to a title at some point in the future. Of course, the team hasn't even made a deep playoff run but this is certainly a squad that is ready to lead an entire era of Pacers basketball.
If Siakam doesn't re-sign this season, this is a huge loss for a team that is a small market team. Of course, this is a risk that teams make when they trade for superstars. Still, this was something that the Pacers could have waited for down the line. At the end of the day, it will surely be fun to watch Haliburton and Siakam play together.