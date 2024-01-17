NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers offer for Pascal Siakam revealed as deadline nears
The Indiana Pacers have long been connected to a potential Pascal Siakam trade with the Toronto Raptors, and now things are starting to materialize it seems.
On Tuesday, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that the Pacers' best offer to try and bait the Raptors looked like Buddy Hield, Bruce Brown Jr., and one or two of their 2024 first-round picks.
However, that has now further developed. On Tuesday night, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic ($) reported that the two sides are in "active trade talks" about Siakam with a return package going to Toronto that includes Brown, salary filler, and three first-round picks.
NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers offering three first-round picks for Pascal Siakam
The All-NBA veteran has been at the top of Indiana's wish list since he became available in trade discussions this season. Siakam has been on the market since it became excruciatingly clear that he would not re-sign with the Raptors this offseason.
The Pacers, prior to The Athletic's report, had seemed hesitant to go all-in on a Siakam trade as he's on an expiring contract. Toronto, meanwhile, has been involved in a long, complicated saga with Siakam after not trading the All-Star at last year's deadline.
Siakam will most likely end up wearing a Pacers jersey the day after the trade deadline. While it's possible another team crashes the party, all signs point to the 2019 NBA champion packing up and going to Indiana. The options are few and far between to find another All-NBA talent to pair with Tyrese Haliburton for the small-market franchise.
Yes, Hailburton is missing time right now with a hamstring injury but the point guard will most likely return by the trade deadline. And while the Pacers could find many ways to adjust and sweeten their offer -- and adjust any protections on the three first-round picks, it seems like they are shaping up for Indiana to get a deal done and the Raptors to fully hit the reset button.