Predicting the SummerSlam 2024 card after WWE Clash at the Castle
By Scott Rogust
Another WWE premium live event is in the books. Clash at the Castle 2024 took place this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, in an event that had the match quality and atmosphere that fans could have hoped for.
The main event saw Drew McIntyre fall short of regaining the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest, thanks to interference from "referee" CM Punk. With that, the rivalry between the two has been elevated to another level, as McIntyre lost the chance to win a world title in his home country.
While Piper Niven lost a chance to win the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley, Scotland did not leave empty-handed. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a triple threat tag team match also including Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in front of their family and friends.
Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship in a bloody I Quit match against AJ Styles. Finally, Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.
With Clash at the Castle in the books, there is only one more premium live event remaining until SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Cleveland, Ohio. Before we get to Money in the Bank 2024 on July 6, let's take a crack at predicting the SummerSlam card.
Match
Stipulations/Titles on the Line
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther
World Heavyweight Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Championship
Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
Singles match
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton
Undisputed WWE Championship
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight
United States Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship
DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa)
WWE Tag Team Championships
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Chad Gable vs. Otis
Singles match
First off, the King and Queen of the Ring have been guaranteed world title matches on their respective brands.
Gunther won the King of the Ring Tournament and will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. With Priest successfully retaining against McIntyre, it appears that the two are destined to face off at SummerSlam.
Nia Jax, who won the Queen of the Ring Tournament, will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. With Bayley once again defending the title, it appears that she will be facing Jax in Cleveland.
Now, the question is who will be next to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While they did tease a match with Solo Sikoa, it feels like they did more to push for a Bloodline vs. Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton match at Money in the Bank. The biggest match available for Rhodes at SummerSlam would be against Orton. It's a money match that fans would get behind.
Gable once again failed to win the Intercontinental Championship. After trying to get Maxxine Dupri and Otis to cheat in the match on his behalf, every attempt backfired. Otis and Dupri both declined to help Gable. After Dupri hurt her ankle, Otis teased attacking Gable. Instead, Otis helped Dupri backstage, with Gable being distracted and getting hit by a Helluva Kick by Zayn to lose. It is only a matter of time until Otis attacks Gable after being belittled by him for months. That should lead to a match between the two at SummerSlam.
Belair and Cargill shockingly lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. It feels too soon for the duo to split and head for a one-on-one feud. So, let's have the duo challenge Fyre and Dawn for the titles at SummerSlam.
In recent weeks, LA Knight has let it be known that he wants a United States Championship match with Logan Paul. With Paul being a Cleveland native, he will undoubtedly be on the SummerSlam card. It would be something to see Knight win his first singles championship on a grand stage like SummerSlam.
Once Rhea Ripley is cleared from her shoulder injury, the first match she'll have will be against Liv Morgan, who won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. Morgan has been trying to tear apart Judgment Day with Ripley sidelined. While the match will happen eventually, it's unknown if it will be at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ripley may not be cleared in time for SummerSlam, as she opted to rehab her injury instead of getting surgery.
Finally, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) feel destined to win the WWE Tag Team Championships from A-Town Down Under, who have teased a split in recent weeks. With Gargano being from Cleveland, he has to be on the card. How about a title defense against possibly the top heel tag team on the SmackDown roster -- Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of the Bloodline? What a reaction Gargano and Ciampa would get as they try to hold off the Bloodline to retain their titles.