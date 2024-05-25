Predicting the SummerSlam card after WWE King and Queen of the Ring
By Scott Rogust
WWE presented the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event on Saturday, May 25. During the show, Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship, and Sami Zayn beat Bronson Reed and Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
But during the show, brand new King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring were crowned. Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the second-ever Queen of the Ring. Gunther, meanwhile, defeated Randy Orton to become the 23rd King of the Ring. Not only did the duo win their respective crowns, but they also won something more.
Before the King and Queen of the Ring event, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that the winners of the tournaments would earn world title matches at SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 3, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
With Gunther and Nia Jax winning world title matches at SummerSlam, let's make some predictions on what the match card could look like for the event months away.
Way too early predictions for the SummerSlam card after WWE King and Queen of the Ring
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton
Undisputed WWE Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther
World Heavyweight Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Championship
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Singles Match
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight
United States Championship
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)
WWE Tag Team Championships
First things first, Gunther will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, being that he is part of the RAW brand. So, in all likelihood, the champion come SummerSlam will be Damian Priest. It makes sense, considering Priest is shedding his heel persona and becoming a fighting champion who doesn't want help from his Judgment Day partners.
As for Nia Jax, since she is part of SmackDown, she will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship. Bayley is the reigning champion, who should hold onto the title until then. This will be a rematch from their NXT TakeOver: London bout back in 2015.
With Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship and SummerSlam being one of the company's "Big Four" events, he needs a big match. The best possible match could be against his former mentor Randy Orton. Yes, Orton did lose to Gunther in the King of the Ring Finals, but there is time for him to earn the No. 1 contendership. Having Orton challenge for the world title in a giant stadium? That's money.
Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship, seemingly completing her "Revenge Tour." This will eventually lead to a match with Rhea Ripley once she returns from her shoulder injury. This will all be dependent on whether Ripley will be cleared in time for SummerSlam. If so, that would be an easy match to make as one of the main events for SummerSlam.
Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland. The expectation will be that CM Punk will get involved, somehow, some way to prevent McIntyre from winning. Punk is recovering from a triceps injury. If he is cleared in time for SummerSlam, facing his hated rival in McIntyre makes sense.
Since the show is in Cleveland, it is only logical for Logan Paul to compete in a match in front of his home crowd. It is only a matter of time until LA Knight wins his first singles title, and a match against Paul has been teased. Paul vs. Knight at SummerSlam for the United States Championship.
Speaking of wrestlers from Cleveland, Johnny Gargano must compete inside Cleveland Browns Stadium. Having Gargano winning his first main card championship with DIY tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa in Cleveland is such an easy call to make. Gargano and Ciampa beating A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag Team Championships? Who says no?