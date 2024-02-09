Predicting where each of the top-30 NFL free agents will sign
The NFL offseason will be here before you know it, which means it's time to take a look at the top free agents and where they might land.
By Nick Villano
15. Mike Evans
Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Future Team: Atlanta Falcons
Now we’re getting spicy. Mike Evans is an intriguing free agent this offseason. He’s getting older, but he’s literally never had less than 1,000 yards in a season. He was still great alongside Baker Mayfield, and he seems to be quarterback-proof. Yet, for some reason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t seem to have an interest in an extension. He was very vocal about that in the preseason, and a deal never came to fruition.
If Evans is bitter about it, wouldn’t it make sense for him to go be that extra piece on a division rival desperate to win a division title? The Falcons have been meh on offense under Arthur Smith, so they fired him and replaced him with Raheem Morris. Morris was once the head coach of the Bucs, but he never crossed paths with Evans.
Evans is looking for an opportunity to shine. The Falcons might not have a quarterback, but they literally have everything else on offense. Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London would keep the top players off Evans, giving him more room to make plays. Evans has succeeded with Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, and Mayfield. Whoever the Falcons trot out there under center won’t matter to Evans. He will still succeed.
It’s sad to see the Evans era end in Tampa. He will always be associated with that franchise, but it seems like one side is less interested than the other. Evans is quietly putting together a Hall-of-Fame career. Joining the Falcons might end up being the icing on the cake to send him to Canton.