Predicting when the WWE Money in the Bank winners will cash-in
By Scott Rogust
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is in the books. The annual event is headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. The winner of each match are the ones who can climb up the ladder and retrieve the briefcase hanging high above the ring. What's inside the briefcase? A world championship match of the winner's choosing that can be cashed at any time, any place over the next calendar year.
The winner can either choose a future venue and date for their championship match, ensuring that the titleholder is at 100 percent. Or, which has been the case in the match type's history since 2005, to cash in when the champion is at their weakest, whether it's during a title bout or after.
On Saturday, July 6, Drew McIntyre won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Tiffany Stratton won the women's bout. So, as has been the case every yar, fans want to know when the Money in the Bank winners will cash-in their contracts to attempt to become a world champion? Let's take a crack at it.
Drew McIntyre has already cashed in his Money in the Bank contract...unsuccessfully
Let's start off with a cash-in that has already taken place. Drew McIntyre won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase after throwing a ladder in the face of Jey Uso, who was seemingly about to win the match. With Uso falling off the ladder, McIntyre connected with a Claymore Kick, climbed the ladder and unhooked the briefcase to get the win.
McIntyre promised before this match that he would cash in the same night to become the World Heavyweight Champion. That meant all eyes were on the title bout between champion Damian Priest and challenger Seth Rollins scheduled for the event.
Sure enough, McIntyre walked to the ring late in the match and officially handed the briefcase to the referee, and the singles match was turned into a triple threat.
The thing is, as McIntyre was trying to pick up the win, rival CM Punk emerged and attacked the "Scottish Warrior." Punk had screwed McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Championship twice already -- at WrestleMania 40 and Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland. After McIntyre viciously attacked Punk on the July 21 episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Chicago, Punk was out for revenge.
Punk attacked McIntyre repeatedly with a steel chair, choked him with a cable wire, then for good measure, hit him with the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest hit McIntyre with the South of Heaven chokeslam to pick up the win and retain his title.
With that, McIntyre held onto the briefcase for a grand total of an hour-plus, and has no world championship to show for it.
Predicting when Tiffany Stratton will cash in the women's Money in the Bank contract
Tiffany Stratton entered Saturday as one of the favorites to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The bout was a vicious one, with the field getting thrown off of and onto ladders from intense heights. Whether it was Iyo Sky getting german suplexed off a ladder by Lyra Valkyria, or Sky hitting a piledriver on Zoey Stark off the top of a ladder onto another bridged ladder. Stratton picked up the win by pushing Chelsea Green off the ladder and through two tables at ringside.
Now, Stratton has until July 6, 2025 to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. However, don't expect Stratton to hold onto it for long.
Recently, Stratton has formed a partnership with Nia Jax, who back in May won the Queen of the Ring Tournament. By winning it, Jax officially clinched a WWE Women's Championship match against Bayley at SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 3, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. That's where Stratton's Money in the Bank cash-in could take place.
Jax could be Bayley's greatest challenge of her championship reign which began at WrestleMania 40 back in April. But that shouldn't count out Bayley, who has shown over her career that she can pull off some big wins when seemingly on the verge of losing. So, Bayley beats Jax to retain the WWE Women's Championship, but is taken to the limit and is less than 100 percent after the match. That is where Stratton cashes in the Money in the Bank briefcase and gets her shot at becoming WWE Women's Champion.
We shall see when Stratton does officially cash in the Money in the Bank contract. But be on the lookout at SummerSlam next month.