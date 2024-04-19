Predicting where 5 best Alabama prospects will be picked in 2024 NFL Draft
Expect for an eighth of the first round picks this year to have been former Alabama football stars.
By John Buhler
Although they did not even play for the national championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide should be well-represented on draft night in Detroit next Thursday. As many as four former Crimson Tide stars will be among the first 32 players taken this spring. Most of Alabama's best players were on the defensive side of the ball. The Nick Saban draft record of players taken in round one will be expanded.
So what I am going to do today, like I did earlier in the week with the Georgia Bulldogs, is put Alabama's five best draft-eligible players onto an NFL team, bruh! While the earliest we could hear a former Alabama player's name called is just inside the top 10, I would be completely shocked if we don't hear four former Crimson Tide stars being picked before the end of Thursday night in Detroit.
In years past, drafting a defensive player from Alabama high was a tricky proposition. The players were either already at their ceiling, or even slightly on the decline due to being overworked in college. However, this phenomenon that once plagued Saban seems to be no more. When an NFL team drafts an Alabama player high, they know what they are signing up for and expect for him to be impactful.
Without further ado, let's start by putting Alabama's other star pass-rusher onto an NFL team, pronto!
Alabama Crimson Tide edge rusher Chris Braswell
Chris Braswell is one of two Alabama players projected to be day-two picks, along with former Georgia transfer wide receiver Jermaine Burton. While Burton projects more as a third-round pick, Braswell is likely to be coming off the board in the latter part of round two. Thus, he is probably going to be the second pick made by a team who may have won a game or two in last year's NFL playoffs.
As it is with any day-two pick, you need to see what a team does in round one to be entirely sure which direction they go in. If a team goes with an edge rusher in round one, it is not likely that they will be doubling down in round two. With how important his position is in the game today, I would be a bit shocked if Braswell were to make it to the third round. He could come off the board in the 50s or 60s.
I think Braswell would be a good replacement for Shaq Barrett over on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry
We have arrived at the first of four former Alabama stars that should be going in the first round. Earlier in the draft process, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had an outside shot at cracking the top-12 or 16. Those days seem like ancient history. While his draft stock has not taken as big of a hit as Kelee Ringo's did a year ago coming out of Georgia, McKinstry should be a very late first-round pick.
As it is with Chris Braswell in round two, I tend to believe that where McKinstry will be going is to either a good team already or one that is sneakily on the rise. Since he won't even be the first Alabama defensive back taken in this draft, I think it bodes well for limiting the pressure placed on him. Where he goes matters, but I hope he goes to a team with a savvy defensive-minded coach.
I have McKinstry coming off the board to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 27 with their pick from Houston.
Prediction: Arizona Cardinals
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle J.C. Latham
J.C. Latham is the one top Alabama draft prospect I don't have a great feel for. He could go as high as No. 12 to the Denver Broncos if they don't go with a quarterback for some reason. He could fall as far as to someone like the Green Bay Packers at No. 25. The right answer is somewhere in between. While Latham is not my favorite offensive line prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, all it takes is one suitor.
I went back and forth over this one a bit. There are teams I think could be in the mix to add line depth in the range where Latham could be coming off the board. The one that intrigued me a ton is the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 18. They were the best team to not make the NFL playoffs last year, mostly because Joe Burow got hurt. However, they have bigger issues to address right now at wide receiver.
Right now, I have J.C. Latham going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 14 because what are they doing.
Prediction: New Orleans Saints
Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold
Over the last few weeks, Terrion Arnold has eclipsed Kool-Aid McKinstry as the projected first Alabama defensive back taken. Admittedly, he is not my favorite defensive back in the draft, but I respect his overall upside and what he could be at the next level. Some pundits have him going inside the top 10, but I don't buy that for a second. I could be proven wrong, but Arnold is going in the teens.
As with J.C. Latham, I had a few teams in mind for Arnold that I nearly went with. The two other teams I heavily considered where the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15. To me, I think the Raiders are going quarterback, while I think Indianapolis is probably going with a pass-catcher. This is why I settled on the team I did for Arnold. This team could use some help on defense.
Look for Arnold to somehow fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 17 and absolutely flourish there.
Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars
Alabama Crimson Tide edge rusher Dallas Turner
We have finally arrived at my best bet for the first defensive player taken. While there is a scenario in which Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner falls outside of the top 10, I have a hard time seeing that. The question is not when, but how high he could go in the first round. Semi-realistically, I could see a pathway where the Los Angeles Chargers shock everywhere and select the star pass-rusher at No. 5.
As far as how late he could be coming off the board, I think a team like the Minnesota Vikings could take him at No. 11. This is assuming they don't trade up for a quarterback with their first of two first-round selections. In reality, I think he is coming off the board a few picks before that. The quarterback market will dictate when the time is right to take him, but I don't think he gets outside of the top 10.
The Atlanta Falcons will make Turner the first defensive player taken in this draft at No. 8 overall.
Prediction: Atlanta Falcons