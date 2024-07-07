Predicting the WWE SummerSlam 2024 card after Money in the Bank
By Scott Rogust
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is officially in the books, and it featured no shortage of memorable moments.
The show was headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, with winners earning world championship opportunities any time, any place for a calendar year. Drew McIntyre won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, while Tiffany Stratton won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase.
McIntyre didn't hold onto the briefcase long, as he officially cashed it in during the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Championship match. McIntyre once again saw CM Punk cost him a world championship win, with Priest picking up the win.
The main event of the show saw The Bloodline defeat Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. Solo Sikoa picked up the victory by pinning Rhodes with a Samoan Spike.
Now, the next time WWE airs a premium live event, it will be SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 3, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. It is one of WWE's biggest events of the calendar year, and should see the culmination of various feuds. So, what could the SummerSlam 2024 card look like?
WWE SummerSlam 2024 predicted match card after Money in the Bank
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther
World Heavyweight Championship
Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk
No Disqualification match
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
Undisputed WWE Championship
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight
United States Championship
DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Bloodline (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu)
WWE Tag Team Championships
One match has already been confirmed for SummerSlam. With Damian Priest successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship, he will now face Gunther. By winning the King of the Ring Tournament back in May, Gunther officially earned a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.
Speaking of, Queen of the Ring Nia Jax earned a WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam by winning the tournament in May. With that, Jax will challenge Bayley.
With Solo Sikoa pinning Cody Rhodes in the main event, it officially sets up the self-dubbed "New Tribal Chief" challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Drew McIntyre saw yet another championship opportunity get wasted, due in part to CM Punk. First WrestleMania 40. Then, Clash at the Castle against Damian Priest. Now, at Money in the Bank after cashing in his contract. With that, McIntyre and Punk are now destined to have a one-on-one match, this time at SummerSlam.
Liv Morgan is on the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" against Rhea Ripley. First, she won the Women's World Championship after Ripley had to vacate the title due to injury. Now, she is tormenting the Judgment Day, particularly Dominik Mysterio. Morgan vs. Ripley for the Women's World Championship is bound to take place, potentially at SummerSlam. However, that depends on if Ripley will be cleared from injury.
Logan Paul and LA Knight have been feuding for quite some time. In fact, Knight pinned Paul to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Considering Paul is from Cleveland, we can expect him to defend the United States Championship. It only makes sense that Knight will challenge Paul.
DIY successfully won the WWE Tag Team Championships on the July 5 episode of SmackDown. With Johnny Gargano being from Cleveland, we can expect he and Tommaso Ciampa defend the titles. As for who would challenge them, how about two members of The Bloodline? It only makes sense.