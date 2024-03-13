Printable Pac-12 Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
The Pac-12 may be going away, but the conference is hoping to go out with a bang. This year's Pac-12 Tournament is full of intrigue, even though top-seeded Arizona is the heavy favorite to cut down the nets for a third consecutive year. Bubble teams around the country will be keeping a close eye on this tournament, as a Wildcats upset could mean a bid thief will shrink the bubble.
The Wildcats are led by Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love, who took his game to a new level after transferring from North Carolina. Though Arizona winning the regular season championship is no shock, the rest of the conference has been full of surprises this year. UCLA and USC have both been huge disappointments on the heels of success in recent years, while Washington State and Colorado have surged to unlikely top-three finishes.
Barring a string of weird results, the Pac-12 will be represented in the NCAA Tournament by just its top three teams, at most. Joe Lunardi currently has Arizona as a 2-seed, but the Wildcats could leapfrog Tennessee and North Carolina with a Pac-12 tournament win, plus losses by the Volunteers and Tar Heels in their respective conference tournaments. Joey Brackets has Washington State safely in the field as a 6-seed heading into the tournament, but Colorado's position is much more fraught. The Buffaloes are currently one of Lunardi's last four teams in the field and could use a win or two to clinch their spot.
Below you'll find everything needed to get the most out of the Pac-12 Tournament, from a printable bracket to location information, seeds, matchups, schedules, and TV channels. This will be our final chance to enjoy the Pac-12 Tournament, so don't miss out!
Printable 2024 Pac-12 Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
Where is the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament?
The Pac-12 Tournament has been played at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas every year since the arena's opening in the 2016-17 season, and it has been in Sin City exclusively since 2013. Arizona has won four out of the six tournaments played at the T-Mobile Center, with only Oregon and Oregon State interrupting the Wildcats' run of dominance.
Pac-12 Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
Play in the Pac-12 Tournament will begin Wednesday afternoon and run through Saturday night. Arizona, Washington State, Colorado, and Oregon earned a bye as the conference's top four seeds, and will open play on Thursday as a result. All games can be found on either the Pac-12 Network or FS1, with the championship airing on Fox in primetime.
First round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(9) USC
(8) Washington
12 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
(12) Oregon State
(5) UCLA
2:30 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
(10) Stanford
(7) Cal
6 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
(11) Arizona State
(6) Utah
8:30 PST
Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 14)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
Washington/USC
(1) Arizona
12 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
UCLA/Oregon State
(4) Oregon
2:30 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
Cal/Stanford
(2) Washington State
6 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
Utah/Arizona State
(3) Colorado
8:30 p.m. PST
FS1
Semifinals (Friday, March 15)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
5 p.m. PST
Pac-12 Network
TBD
TBD
7:30 p.m. PST
FS1
Finals (Saturday, March 16)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
6 p.m. PST
Fox