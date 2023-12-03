Projected College Football Playoff bracket after Alabama upsets Georgia for SEC title
Georgia's winning streak is over at 29 games. And now both the Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are sitting at 12-1 and leaving quite the predicament for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Alabama captured the victory in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday in Atlanta, holding off the two-time reigning national champions in a 27-24 victory. But now that complicates things in deciding what the final four-team College Football Playoff bracket will look like.
Will the Crimson Tide be the first team to go from outside the Top 6 in the penultimate rankings to make the Playoff? Will Georgia be the first team ranked No. 1 in the next-to-last rankings to not make it in? Could both get in?
Here's what we have for the CFP in our latest projected College Football Playoff bracket.
- Michigan Wolverines*
- Washington Huskies
- Florida State Seminoles*
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Georgia Bulldogs
Ultimately, if the favorites win the Big Ten and ACC Championship Games -- Michigan and Florida State, respectively, we could (and should) see the wild world where the SEC is shut out of the Playoff.
While Michigan and FSU still have to take care of business on the field, the fact of the matter is that the favorites winning would give the Committee three undefeated conference champions with the Wolverines, Seminoles and Washington Huskies. But then you have Texas.
Had the Longhorns struggled with Oklahoma State to begin Saturday, that would be one thing. However, Texas blew out the Pokes and have a head-to-head win over Alabama. They are the deserving No. 4 seed given what we know now.
The thing about projections, though, is that we aren't in that room with the Selection Committee. So we'll see if they actually omit the SEC entirely barring the results of the late conference championship games.