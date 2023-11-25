Projected College Football Playoff bracket after Michigan downs Ohio State ... again
Michigan is one win away from making the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row, while Ohio State is going to need a miracle to make the four-team field now after their latest defeat.
By John Buhler
For the third season in a row, Michigan has proven victorious over Ohio State. It came down to the final possession, but a Kyle McCord interception sealed the Buckeyes' fate. Michigan improved to 12-0 (9-0) on the season, while Ohio State fell to 11-1 (8-1) on the year. With their 30-24 victory over Ohio State, Michigan is a win over Iowa in Indianapolis from making the College Football Playoff again.
For Michigan, the Wolverines now have arguably the easiest path into the playoff because Iowa cannot score multiple offensive touchdowns in a game for the life of them this season. Georgia still has to play Alabama, Washington still has to play Oregon, Florida State still has to play Louisville and Texas still has to play somebody. Regardless, Michigan is strong and powerful over in the Big Ten now.
Entering the second viewing window of Saturday's slate on rivalry weekend, only eight teams are still alive to make the playoff. Michigan, and technically Ohio State, are alive in the Big Ten. Only Florida State is alive in the ACC after Louisville's loss to Kentucky. Texas is still alive in the Big Ten. Alabama and Georgia can still make it out of the SEC. Oregon and Washington still have a shot in the Pac-12.
Let's take a look at what a College Football Playoff bracket could look like after Michigan's big win.
College Football Playoff projections after Ohio State's loss to Michigan
Assuming chalk, here is how the four-team field will be decided, plus the first two teams that are out.
- Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champions, 13-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten Champions, 13-0)
- Washington Huskies (Pac-12 Champions, 13-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (ACC Champions, 13-0)
- Texas Longhorns (Big 12 Champions, 12-1)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1, Big Ten East Runner-Up)
If Georgia beats Georgia Tech and Alabama in Atlanta back-to-back, the Dawgs will be the No. 1 seed. Michigan would be the No. 2 seed with a win over Iowa in Indianapolis. Washington gets the No. 3 seed with a win over Washington State and then Oregon in Las Vegas. Florida State would get the No. 4 seed with wins over Florida and over Louisville in Charlotte. All four teams would be undefeated.
Texas would be the No. 5 seed, or the first team out, as a one-loss, Power Five champion with the Longhorn's lone loss being to Oklahoma at Red River. Ohio State is the likely No. 6 seed, or the second team out, as a one-loss, division runner-up. The Buckeyes would probably play a three-loss Louisville Cardinals team in the Orange Bowl or something. Alabama and Oregon would be out, too.
Right now, only four teams in the playoff mix control their own destiny. That would be Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and Washington, who can all be 13-0, Power Five champions. Alabama, Oregon and Texas can all win conference championships, but will need some help to get in at 12-1. As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes will need absolute chaos and then some to have any hopes of getting in.
We are gearing up for the craziest Selection Sunday in the history of the College Football Playoff.
