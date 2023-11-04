Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma upset in Bedlam, Georgia wins
What will the Top 25 college football rankings look like after the early and mid-afternoon action in Week 10,
No one is safe in the Top 25 college football rankings in Week 10. The Oklahoma Sooners found that out the hard way in the final Bedlam rivalry matchup with Oklahoma State for some time, and the Georgia Bulldogs had to fight tooth and nail to avoid a similar fate against No. 12 Missouri.
Oklahoma was on the road against their rivals in Stillwater coming off of the upset loss to Kansas and some of the similar problems persisted. The defense delivered a bit of a letdown against Ollie Gordon III and, surprisingly, Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman. Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, was far from careful with the ball, gifting the Cowboys plenty of opportunities, which they took enough advantage of to pick up the upset win.
Georgia found itself in a dogfight between the hedges on Saturday as Missouri was matching them step-for-step in the first half, going into the locker room tied 10-10. The Dawgs allowed a field goal on the Tigers' opening drive, but pulled away to get the 30-21 victory, by far their biggest of the season to date.
With these big-time games in addition to Ohio State and Texas struggling, Notre Dame losing and more, let's take a midday look at our projections for the Top 25 college football rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Projected Top 25 college football rankings after Oklahoma upset, Georgia withstands Missouri
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Louisville Cardinals
- LSU Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Utah Utes
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Tulane Green Wave
- James Madison Dukes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
With Oklahoma State's surge and now a win over Oklahoma, they leapfrog the sooners by one spot with a head-to-head victory and identical records (though their losses do look much worse).
More importantly, though, the projections have Georgia and Michigan moving ahead of Ohio State atop the Top 25 rankings. This Buckeyes team has two resumé wins to its credit, but has been wholly unimpressive to the eyes. That was again the case against Rutgers in Week 10. With Georgia passing a major test and getting a resumé win of its own, they take it -- and Michigan has just been more dominant.