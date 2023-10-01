Projected college football rankings after Ole Miss upsets LSU
Down goes Brian Kelly and LSU, and a few other college football teams in Week 5. Here are our new projected rankings.
By Kristen Wong
Saturday's USC-Colorado game was tough to beat. In terms of pure offensive firepower, though, LSU-Ole Miss redefined "wild" and "chaotic" in college football terms.
First things first, which major teams won and lost on Saturday evening? The Georgia Bulldogs faced a near panic attack in a sleepy matchup against a talent-less Auburn. The Dawgs pulled away with a 27-20 win, but one has to wonder if the No. 1 ranked, 5-0 team is feeling antsy this early into the season.
Notre Dame took care of business against Duke, as did Oregon against Stanford. Wonder if the Ducks will release a cinematic recap after that one.
But the craziest game by far this evening was LSU getting upset by Ole Miss in an SEC West shootout that had both teams' fans feeling some type of way. 104 total points? Roughly 400 passing yard games from Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart? This was a touchdown extravaganza. The Brian Kelly experiment isn't panning out so well for the Tigers, but hey, at least we get to watch supremely entertaining football?
Here's how the college football rankings may look like after Saturday's early evening games.
College Football Rankings: Projected Top 25 after Ole Miss downs LSU
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- USC Trojans
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- LSU Tigers
- Washington State Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Miami Hurricanes
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Utah Utes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Missouri Tigers
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Kansas State Wildcats
We wish we could knock Georgia down a peg for the Bulldogs' lackluster showing tonight, but their record speaks for itself. The LSU Tigers sink to 14th and Ole Miss goes up to 19th overall.
Even though Notre Dame played a rock-solid game against the Blue Devils, their roster just isn't as stacked as the Trojans or Ducks above them.
All games considered, the team that may see its ranking plummet the most is LSU after the Tigers suffered their second loss of the season. The SEC West may end up looking very different compared to last year, a fact that should tickle Jimbo Fisher and worry Nick Saban. Onto the next week.