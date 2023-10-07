Projected college football rankings after Alabama holds off A&M, Wazzu upset
Let's look at what the Top 25 college football rankings could look like after Alabama defeated Texas A&M and Washington State suffered its first loss of the season.
By Scott Rogust
The AP Top 25 college football rankings for Week 7 were confirmed to be shaken up after the noon slate of games on Saturday, highlighted by the Oklahoma Sooners defeating the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in a classic Red River Rivalry game, and the LSU Tigers handing the Missouri Tigers their first loss of the season. That was just the start of "College Football Saturday," as there were still plenty of games left to be played, including at the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot.
The Alabama Crimson Tide faced off against the Texas A&M Aggies. Despite a good effort from the Aggies, it just wasn't enough, as the Crimson Tide were able to overcome mistakes and penalties to pick up the 26-20 victory.
There was yet another team who lost their first game of the season, and that's the Washington Cougars, who fell to the UCLA Bruins 25-13. After looking to keep afloat in a top-heavy Pac-12, Washington State now faces long odds to make it to the Pac-12 Championship Game.
How does this affect the Top 25 rankings? We take a crack at what it might look like after 3:30 p.m. ET slate of games.
Projected college football rankings after Alabama defeats Texas A&M, Washington State loses to UCLA
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Miami Hurricanes
- Washington State Cougars
- Utah Utes
- Duke Blue Devils
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Louisville Cardinals
- UCLA Bruins
Even though Alabama picked up the win, they didn't do much to move up the rankings. As of now, they sit at the No. 12 spot. But, things can change, based on how teams ahead of them who have yet to play perform on Saturday.
As for Washington State, they are going to take a tumble down the list. They certainly will fall behind the Oregon State Beavers, but how far after that? Considering the Ole Miss Rebels had an impressive win last week against LSU and the Miami Hurricanes are on a roll to start this season, Washington State falls behind them.
In addition to defeating Washington State, UCLA should get rewarded with the No. 25 spot in the rankings.