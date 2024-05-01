Projected Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their offensive line during the 2024 NFL Draft. The infusion of youth could jump-start the offense and revitalize the careers of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
By Kinnu Singh
Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers' woes in 2023 had to do with their offense, which scored the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and had the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1). Heading into the offseason, head coach Mike Tomlin vowed that the offense would be more "versatile and dynamic" and "keep defenses off balance."
General manager Omar Khan acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while bolstering the defense with key signings such as linebacker Patrick Queen and safety DeShon Elliott. While the reclamation quarterback projects will dominate the narratives, Pittsburgh's rookie class from the 2024 NFL Draft will likely define the trajectory of the franchise.
The Steelers took advantage of an exceptionally deep pool of offensive linemen in this year's draft class. Pittsburgh drafted offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 overall pick and center Zach Frazier with the No. 51 overall pick. After drafting a wide receiver and linebacker in the third round, they selected offensive tackle Mason McCormick with the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round.
Here's a look at the Steelers projected offensive line after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Steelers projected offensive line after the 2024 NFL Draft
Left tackle: Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr.
Left guard: Isaac Seumalo
Center: Zach Frazier
Right guard: James Daniels
Right tackle: Broderick Jones
Backups: Mason McCormick, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson, Ryan McCollum, Dan Moore Jr.
Fautanu may be an immediate upgrade for the Steelers. The Huskies threw the ball deep on 574 pass attempts, more than any other team in the nation, but Fautanu still managed to hold up in protection during the long-developing plays. In roughly 2.5 seasons, Fautanu allowed just three sacks. He earned the Morris Trophy in 2023 and First Team All-PAC-12 honors in each of the past two seasons.
Pittsburgh traded up to select left tackle Broderick Jones Jr. with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers intended on playing Jones at left tackle, but left tackle Dan Moore Jr.'s inability to transition to the right end of the line forced Jones to start at right tackle. Khan made it clear during the Combine that the Steelers still plan to move Broderick Jones to left tackle. Fautanu may slide in as a left guard if that happens.
Size has been the biggest concern for Fautanu, who measured in at 6-foot-3 during the NFL Scouting Combine. Tackles under 6-foot-4 usually transition to interior offensive line positions at the professional level, and Fautanu spent some time at left guard during his 31 starts in Washington.
After starting for Pittsburgh in 2023, Moore may not even make the roster this season. He allowed pressure on 10.8 percent of his pass plays, the worst rate among all starting left tackles. His 55 pressures allowed were the second-most of any offensive lineman in the league.
If everything works out how the Steelers hope, their offensive interior could be formed by three rookies, with Fautanu and McCormick both flanking Frazier at center.