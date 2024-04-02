Steelers insider thinks they will finally get rid of their biggest weakness
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to find a left tackle to protect their quarterback's blindside. With their revamped offense, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. may finally get replaced.
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line woes have been well-documented. Although their run-blocking improved in 2023, inconsistencies in pass protection have hampered quarterback development in recent years. With quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who both hold onto the ball far longer than any other starting quarterback, bolstering the offensive line is paramount.
Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. has been the Steelers starting left tackle since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Moore played 951 offensive snaps (95 percent) for Pittsburgh during the 2023 season, but he only earned a base salary of $940,000 — tied for 108th among offensive tackles.
As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, Moore's future in Pittsburgh is becoming uncertain.
LT Dan Moore's time with Steelers may come to an end
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes Moore might not even be on the Steelers’ roster next season.
"They had to start him as a rookie," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "He wasn’t very good, got a little bit better each and every year, but he’s still not a guy that I want as my blindside protector. I think he’s a guy who has the respect of [head coach] Mike Tomlin and [offensive line coach] Pat Meyer. I think he’s worked hard to achieve that. But he’s certainly a guy who could be over-recruited, and he’s a guy who could potentially not be on this roster in 2024 if things break a certain way with the draft and how these guys come along."
Pittsburgh traded up to select left tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers intended on playing Jones at left tackle. The team attempted to move Moore over to right tackle, but he promptly gave up a sack, which ended that experiment. Instead, the Steelers kept Moore at left tackle and moved Jones to the opposite end, even though the rookie only played 34 snaps at right tackle during his collegiate career. It was a necessary solution, but only temporary. Steelers general manager Omar Khan made it clear during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Steelers still plan to move Broderick Jones to left tackle. Pittsburgh just didn't have a viable right tackle option due to Moore's inability to switch ends.
“I don’t want to disrespect Dan,” Fittipaldo added. “I think he’s worked hard, and he’s gotten better, but he’s definitely someone that they can move on from and improve at that position if they have a chance to, for sure.”
Moore allowed pressure on 10.8 percent of his pass plays, the worst rate among all starting left tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. His 55 pressures allowed were the second-most of any offensive lineman in the league. That translated to a PFF pass-blocking grade of 39.7, sixth-worst in the league. Moore fared better in the ground game, earning a 60.4 run-blocking grade from PFF.
Moore earned a $740,319 bonus as part of the NFL's performance-based pay distributions, the league announced on Monday. The program compensates players with high snap counts on low salaries, even if their on-field performance was as inconsistent as Moore's was. Moore ranked 23rd on the pay distributions list — one spot ahead of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
The Steelers have shown interest in Washington left tackle Troy Fautanu. Pittsburgh's offensive line coach Pat Meyer and area scout Mark Bruener were in attendance for Washington's Pro Day, where they had a private meeting with Fautanu.