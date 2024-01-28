Projected WrestleMania 40 Card after the Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is in the books. Here is what the WrestleMania 40 match card looks like this upcoming April.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 Royal Rumble is in the books, and we now have a better idea of what matches WWE fans will see at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7.
We know the two wrestlers who will earn world championship matches at WrestleMania 40. Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble match from the No. 3 spot, to earn a champinship of her choosing at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was the winner of the men's Royal Rumble match after entering at the No. 15 spot.
Meanwhile, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against A.J. Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Also, Logan Paul held onto the United States Championship against Kevin Owens by disqualification.
So, what does the WrestleMania 40 card look like so far? Well, let's project the matches.
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
With Rhodes winning the men's Royal Rumble, he will undoubtedly challenge Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last year, Rhodes nearly beat Reigns at WrestleMania 39 last year, but Solo Sikoa's interference prevented him from doing so. Now, he has the chance to "finish the story."
As for Bayley, it seems like she is on the outs with Damage CTRL. It would not be surprising if WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai kick Bayley out of the group. That will then set up Bayley challenging Sky for the title at WrestleMania.
CM Punk was in the final two of the men's Royal Rumble match, but was eliminated by Rhodes. Expect Punk to now find a way to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Of course, that will all depend on Rollins' status, who is dealing with a knee injury.
Rhea Ripley will have a big challenger for WrestleMania 40, and it should be Becky Lynch, based on the two teasing a matchup in recent episodes of Raw.
Orton was costed a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Solo Sikoa. Considering Sikoa beat John Cena at Crown Jewel, he should be set up for a match against Orton.
Finally, Jimmy and Jey Uso should have a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. The Uso's started off as the first two entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble. While the two did not factor in each other's eliminations in the match, expect them to continue their feud, stemming back from SummerSlam last year.