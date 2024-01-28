WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live results and highlights
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 27. Here are the full live results and highlights from the big event.
By Scott Rogust
The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year. This gives fans their first glimpse of what the top matches at WrestleMania will be. That's because the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 40 this year.
On Saturday, Jan. 27, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 takes place at 8:00 p.m. ET, live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The main matches that fans will be focused on are the men's and women's Royal Rumble bouts. The rules are relatively simple. Two wrestlers start off the match. Another wrestler will enter the match at a set time interval. This continues until all 30 wrestlers enter the Royal Rumble. The only way for a wrestler to get eliminated is to get thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor. The last wrestler standing will be declared the winner and will have the world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.
There are two other matches scheduled for the Rumble -- Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and A.J. Styles, and Kevin Owens challenging Logan Paul for the United States Championship.
For those who are unable to watch Royal Rumble 2024 live, have no fear! We will keep you updated with the full live results and highlights of the event right here! Just keep refreshing this page to keep up with what happens at Royal Rumble 2024.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 full live results and highlights
30-Woman Royal Rumble match | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley last eliminated Liv Morgan to win the women's Royal Rumble match.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles | OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns def. A.J. Styles (via pinfall), LA Knight, and Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens | OFFICIAL RESULT: Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens (via disqualification) to retain the United States Championship
30-man Royal Rumble match | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes wins the men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating CM Punk
