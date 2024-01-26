Predicting future WWE Royal Rumble locations for 2025 and beyond
Outside of WrestleMania, no WWE premium live event really captures the imagination and awe of pro wrestling fans quite like the Royal Rumble. The 30-man and 30-woman matches are obviously the centerpiece of the annual event with a spot at 'Mania in the main event hanging in the balance for the winners of each match, but the surprise entrants, the other matches and more always make it a must-see spectacle.
The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, Jan. 27, one year after Cody Rhodes captured his historic and epic victory in the Rumble match. The excitement is palpable, especially at a venue that hosted the 2021 event when it was the ThunderDome, but now with more fans set to pack into the venue.
Whenever you see the big-time events like this one, though, fans are always curious about what the Royal Rumble locations in the future look like. Normally, the Rumble venues are announced about 6-8 months prior to the forthcoming show, but that won't stop us from trying to read some tea leaves and predict the future locations for the 2025 Royal Rumble and maybe even beyond.
WWE Royal Rumble future locations predictions for 2025 and more
- 2025 Prediction: Wembley Stadium - London, England
- 2026 Prediction: Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA
- 2027 Prediction: Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY
Simply trying to look at where the Royal Rumble hasn't been held in a long time and on recent trends for WWE, this is where I'm landing for the next three years of locations as my predictions.
We're seeing in 2024 that WWE is expanding more internationally than we've seen recently, and that goes back to Money in the Bank in 2023 being held in London at The O2 Arena as well. In 2024, there are PLEs slated for Toronto, Berlin and in Perth, Australia. As such, we're taking the Rumble to Wembley Stadium in London for what would be a massive event to start WrestleMania season in 2025.
The following year in 2026, it's time to return to California. It's been since 2005 that the Royal Rumble has been hosted in the state itself and since 1999 that it was held in the Los Angeles area. SoFi Stadium, however, felt like too big of a venue, so we're going for a more appealing attraction than Crypto.com Arena with Dodgers Stadium. One of MLB's most beautiful ballparks, weather wouldn't be much of a concern for the open-air stadium in LA and would provide an electric backdrop for the even.
Finally, in 2027, that will be the 40th anniversary of the Royal Rumble, which means going to one of the heartbeats of WWE, Madison Square Garden. New York City has long provided some of the most enthusiastic and enjoyable crowds at any event, so giving that historic venue a tentpole Rumble would make all of the sense in the world.