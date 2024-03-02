Projected WrestleMania 40 match card after March 1 SmackDown
A huge WrestleMania 40 challenge was issued by The Rock during the March 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Here's the projected WrestleMania 40 match card after this latest show.
By Scott Rogust
We are a little over a month away from WrestleMania 40, taking place live on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. With the Elimination Chamber premium live event taking place last weekend, the match card for both nights of WrestleMania is looking a bit clearer, but there is still plenty of room for more matches.
On the March 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the Bloodline opened up the show. The Rock responded to Cody Rhodes, who is facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania. At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes issued a challenge to The Rock for a one-on-one match.
The Rock declined Rhodes' challenge but made a counteroffer. Instead of a one-on-one match, The Rock pitched himself and Reigns to take on Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40. But there are some huge stakes to that match, and they are as follows:
- If Rhodes and Rollins win, the Bloodline will be barred from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two.
- If Reigns and The Rock win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under Bloodline rules.
Rhodes and Rollins have been given one week to accept the challenge.
Let's take a look at what the WrestleMania 40 match card could look like across both nights after what took place during the March 1 episode of SmackDown.
Confirmed WrestleMania 40 match card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
Besides the Rhodes vs. Reigns and Rollins vs McIntyre matches, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship and Iyo Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship are the only bouts confirmed for WrestleMania 40 thus far.
Projected WrestleMania 40 matches to be added at a later date
- Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Night One)
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton
- LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
Of course, the tag match between Reigns and The Rock vs. Rhodes and Rollins will be made official next week, so it ends up in the projected WrestleMania 40 matches section for now.
Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio back in November when turning his bac,k on the LWO, sidelining him for nearly four months. But during a street fight between Escobar and LWO member Carlito, Mysterio made his return, attacking Legado Del Fantasma members Angel and Berto with a crutch. Mysterio distracted Escobar, helping Carlito pick up the win.
The grudge match between Mysterio and Escobar will no doubt be added to the WrestleMania 40 card.
Logan Paul and Randy Orton are destined for a match at "the Grandest Stage of Them All." Paul cost Orton a chance at challenging Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Elimination Chamber match last weekend. After Orton eliminated Paul from the match with an RKO, Paul hit "The Viper" with brass knuckles when he was close to pinning McIntyre.
During the same Elimination Chamber match, A.J. Styles cost LA Knight by attacking him and hitting a Styles Clash, leading to his elimination. A one-on-one match is going to be confirmed at some point.