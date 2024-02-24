WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Match Results: Who is heading to WrestleMania 40?
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 took place in the dead of night in the United States with the Premium Live Event being held in Perth, Australia. The international flavor for PLEs in recent memory for WWE has picked up and this was one of the most interesting yet with spots on the WrestleMania 40 card on the line.
It was a small card with only five matches involved on the Elimination Chamber show, but with the two Chamber matches themselves occupying a great deal of real estate for the event, that was to be expected.
What was a pleasant surprise for wrestling fans, though, was the quality of the Elimination Chamber show in Perth. While it isn't going to be an event that fans are telling their grandkids about in years to come, it was top-to-bottom a strong show, culminating with Australian WWE Superstar and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax.
But it was the Elimination Chamber matches themselves that held the biggest implications with six men and six women vying for one title shot at WrestleMania in April. Who emerged victorious in those bouts and is on their way to Philadelphia? Let's take a look.
WWE Elimination Chamber Match Results: Who is going to WrestleMania 40?
Mens Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre was the winner of the men's match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 and will now go on to face Seth Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre entered the match at the start, squaring off then with LA Knight, but outlasting the other five superstars in the match to get the win. He eliminated Randy Orton, the fifth entrant in the match, by pinfall to secure the important victory.
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
Becky Lynch is the winner of the women's Chamber match on Saturday in Perth as The Man was the first entrant into the match and outlasted the rest of her competition to pick up the victory, pinning Liv Morgan -- incidentally, Lynch's only elimination in the match -- to secure the win. She will now face Ripley at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship.
Full WWE Elimination Chamber results from Perth
Here are the full results from WWE Elimination Chamber 2024:
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) def. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (pinfall)
- Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belari, Liv Morgon, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (c) def. New Catch Republic (pinfall)
- Men's Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre def. Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Randy Orton
- Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Nia Jax (pinfall)