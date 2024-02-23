WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 location, start time, match card, how to watch, and more
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24. Here's what time the show starts and how you can watch it.
By Scott Rogust
The road to WrestleMania 40 began on Jan. 27 with the Royal Rumble premium live event. Cody Rhodes and Bayley won the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, to earn world championship matches at WrestleMania. Rhodes chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Bayley is taking on former Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship.
WrestleMania 40's card will take further shape this Saturday, Feb. 24, with the Elimination Chamber premium live event. There are three matches with WrestleMania implications.
There will be a men's and women's Elimination Chamber match. Six participants will compete inside the steel structure consisting of chain and pods made of plexiglass. The winner of the men's match will earn a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40, while the winner of the women's match will earn a Women's World Championship match.
Also on the card includes Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax and the Judgment Day defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.
For those who want to know how to watch the show, ,we have that information for you below.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 location
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Optus Stadium seats around 65,000 people. Optus Stadium is the home of the Australia national cricket team, and the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Football Club of the Australian Football League (AFL).
This will be the first premium live event that is taking place in Australia since Super Show-Down on Oct. 6, 2018, which took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 start time
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be taking place in Australia's primetime slate. Specifically, at 6:00 p.m. Australian Western standard time. That means for those fans in the United States, you will have to wake up extra early to watch the premium live event.
Elimination Chamber 2024 will air at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT in the United States. That's right, you will have to wake up extra early or stay up later than you normally would (fans in the Pacific time zone) to watch the show live.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Start Time: 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT
- Location: Optus Stadium -- Perth, Australia
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can stream Elimination Chamber 2024 on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. You can sign up for a premium membership for $5.99 a month (or $59.99 annually) or a premium plus membership (commercial-free) for $11.99 a month (or $119.99 annually).
As for international fans, you can stream Elimination Chamber 2024 on WWE Network.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 match card
- Men's Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley
- Women's Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate