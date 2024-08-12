Projecting the 2028 Team USA women's Olympic basketball squad with Caitlin Clark on it
By Lior Lampert
France forward Gabby Williams was literally from putting the U.S. women's basketball team in jeopardy of snapping their historically dominant 32-year Olympic run.
Instead, Team USA extends its win streak to 61 straight contests at the Summer Games, earning their eighth consecutive gold medal. One shot nearly and drastically altered the international basketball tournament as we know it.
While the Americans narrowly prevailed, it serves as a reminder that the rest of the world is catching up to the red, white and blue. USA Basketball is still a powerhouse, but the competition is getting stiffer.
With the Olympics coming to the United States in 2028, there will be additional pressure on Team USA to continue its success. Anything short of gold would be wildly disappointing, meaning they must field their best players.
In other words, the U.S. national team committee can't allow bias to cloud their judgment -- like it did with Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.
Albeit incredibly talented, Clark is a polarizing figure because of her massive following of fans. Reports indicated concerns about how her lack of playing time on a stacked roster factored into the decision-making process.
Since getting snubbed, Clark has elevated her game. Whether there be any correlation, her improved performance caught the attention of USA Basketball board member and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. The latter seems to regret leaving the former off the squad for non-hoops reasons.
Considering the admittedly faulty conclusion and Clark's continued ascension, we anticipate the Fever star representing Team USA at the 2028 L.A. Summer Olympics. But who will be joining her?
Projecting the 2028 Team USA women's Olympic basketball squad with Caitlin Clark on it
Player
Position
Team
Caitlin Clark
Guard
Indiana Fever
A'ja Wilson
Center
Las Vegas Aces
Breanna Stewart
Forward
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
New York Liberty
Angel Reese
Forward
Chicago Sky
Cameron Brink
Forward
Los Angeles Sparks
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Jackie Young
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Paige Bueckers
Guard
UConn Huskies
Aliyah Boston
Center
Indiana Fever
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Kelsey Plum
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
As you can see, the U.S. Olympic women's team will usher in a new era spearheaded by Clark.
Aging veterans like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray will be passing the torch. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum will assume leadership responsibilities left by their predecessors and then-former teammates.
Clark headlines a list of remarkable young talent ready to step in for Team USA. She and Angel Reese, who have had a well-documented rivalry dating back to college, will unite. Moreover, Cameron Brink will presumably also fill a valuable role. This year's No. 2 overall pick is currently nursing a torn ACL.
One name that may stick out is UConn standout Paige Bueckers, who's not yet in the WNBA. She's the expected No. 1 selection of the 2025 draft class and projects to be an immediate contributor at the pro level.
Overall, this is a well-balanced group filled with experience, skill and versatility. Team USA would be in prime position to win a ninth successive gold medal with Clark and this bunch.