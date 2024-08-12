Fansided

Projecting the 2028 Team USA women's Olympic basketball squad with Caitlin Clark on it

Despite not being part of the 2024 Paris Olympic squad, Caitlin Clark figures to be a massive part of Team USA's plans moving forward. But who will represent America alongside her for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles?

By Lior Lampert

2024 WNBA All Star Game
2024 WNBA All Star Game / Alex Slitz/GettyImages
France forward Gabby Williams was literally  from putting the U.S. women's basketball team in jeopardy of snapping their historically dominant 32-year Olympic run.

Instead, Team USA extends its win streak to 61 straight contests at the Summer Games, earning their eighth consecutive gold medal. One shot nearly and drastically altered the international basketball tournament as we know it.

While the Americans narrowly prevailed, it serves as a reminder that the rest of the world is catching up to the red, white and blue. USA Basketball is still a powerhouse, but the competition is getting stiffer.  

With the Olympics coming to the United States in 2028, there will be additional pressure on Team USA to continue its success. Anything short of gold would be wildly disappointing, meaning they must field their best players.

In other words, the U.S. national team committee can't allow bias to cloud their judgment -- like it did with Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Albeit incredibly talented, Clark is a polarizing figure because of her massive following of fans. Reports indicated concerns about how her lack of playing time on a stacked roster factored into the decision-making process.

Since getting snubbed, Clark has elevated her game. Whether there be any correlation, her improved performance caught the attention of USA Basketball board member and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley. The latter seems to regret leaving the former off the squad for non-hoops reasons.

Considering the admittedly faulty conclusion and Clark's continued ascension, we anticipate the Fever star representing Team USA at the 2028 L.A. Summer Olympics. But who will be joining her?

Projecting the 2028 Team USA women's Olympic basketball squad with Caitlin Clark on it

Player

Position

Team

Caitlin Clark

Guard

Indiana Fever

A'ja Wilson

Center

Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart

Forward

New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

New York Liberty

Angel Reese

Forward

Chicago Sky

Cameron Brink

Forward

Los Angeles Sparks

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

Connecticut Sun

Jackie Young

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Paige Bueckers

Guard

UConn Huskies

Aliyah Boston

Center

Indiana Fever

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Plum

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

As you can see, the U.S. Olympic women's team will usher in a new era spearheaded by Clark.

Aging veterans like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Chelsea Gray will be passing the torch. Meanwhile, A'ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum will assume leadership responsibilities left by their predecessors and then-former teammates.

Clark headlines a list of remarkable young talent ready to step in for Team USA. She and Angel Reese, who have had a well-documented rivalry dating back to college, will unite. Moreover, Cameron Brink will presumably also fill a valuable role. This year's No. 2 overall pick is currently nursing a torn ACL.

One name that may stick out is UConn standout Paige Bueckers, who's not yet in the WNBA. She's the expected No. 1 selection of the 2025 draft class and projects to be an immediate contributor at the pro level.

Overall, this is a well-balanced group filled with experience, skill and versatility. Team USA would be in prime position to win a ninth successive gold medal with Clark and this bunch.

