Projecting Chiefs WR depth chart when Rashee Rice is finally punished
By Lior Lampert
Back in April, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice got arrested for his involvement in a multi-car crash. He faces up to eight felony charges stemming from the collision. However, his legal troubles aren't the only issue at hand.
Roughly two weeks after Rice turned himself in, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the second-year pro "is expected to be disciplined by the NFL." Since then, commissioner Roger Goodell has yet to hand down a punishment.
Schefter pointed out that Rice's penalty will presumably be "at least a multigame suspension." So, by his accounts, it feels like only a matter of time until the Chiefs will be without the talented wideout -- not if. Recent intel from a statement Pro Football Talk's (PFT) Mike Florio received from the league further validates that notion.
Nonetheless, these things typically drag out as the NFL waits for the legal process to play out. Rice's case is pending and has no clear timeline to end, meaning this could take a while.
For example, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was given a three-game suspension ahead of the 2023 campaign for an incident in 2022.
"We have been monitoring developments in the matter," the league communicated via email to PFT. "Following the conclusion of the legal process, the NFL will review the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy."
It remains unclear when Rice will get suspended, but the Chiefs have anticipated not having him, eventually. With that in mind, what will Kansas City's receiving corps look like sans the 24-year-old?
Projecting the Chiefs WR depth chart when Rashee Rice finally gets suspended
Name
Marquise Brown*
Xavier Worthy
Kadarius Toney
Mecole Hardman
Justyn Ross
Justin Watson
Skyy Moore
Offseason free-agent signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will act as the No. 1 receiver. He may operate in that role regardless of the latter's status, but a suspension would ensure that. His status for Week 1 is currently in the air as he deals with a sternoclavicular injury, though he should return to the team soon.
Rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy will be the de facto top receiver should Rice and Brown miss the regular-season opener. Either way, he'll presumably have a prominent role in the offense after the Chiefs traded up to select him.
Hate him or love him, you watched Kadarius Toney. The 2021 first-rounder has apparently "getting plenty of repetitions with the projected starters" during the early portion of training camp, The Athletic's Nate Taylor noted.
Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman's familiarity with head coach Andy Reid's system and quarterback Patrick Mahomes solidifies his place on the depth chart.
Former Clemson standout Justyn Ross has the physical tools to be a prototypical NFL X receiver. Perhaps he could showcase his talent and climb the Chiefs' positional ranks without Rice.
Then, veteran deep threat Justin Watson and 2022 second-round draft bust Skyy Moore round out the group.
As you can see, it's an overall relatively uninspiring bunch if/when Rice isn't in the mix.