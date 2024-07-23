Projecting the Philadelphia 76ers depth chart after signing Reggie Jackson
The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason went exactly to plan. It's hard not to tip your cap to Daryl Morey, who frustrated fans with his insistence on maintaining flexibility throughout last season. Many criticized him — perhaps validly — for punting on the 2023-24 campaign, although calling last season a "punt" seems a little extreme. He did, however, avoid taking on long-term money like the plague, all in hopes of reeling in a big fish come free agency.
Paul George inked a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers shortly after the free agent window opened, spurning the Los Angeles Clippers' lowball offers after potential opt-in and trade scenarios with the Golden State Warriors fell through. We could look back at this as a sliding doors moment in NBA history. The Dubs could have landed George with the right trade package. Instead, he's in Philadelphia.
In addition to George, Philadelphia has done a remarkable job filling out its depth chart. Kelly Oubre and KJ Martin returned on affordable contracts, while Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin used up the remaining cap space at Morey's disposal. Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon signed minimum deals, while rookie guard Jared McCain figures to compete for minutes out of the gate.
Now, the Sixers are adding another veteran to the mix — one with strong ties to Paul George as his former Clippers teammate. Reggie Jackson, fresh off a contract buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, will head to Philadelphia on a one-year minimum contract.
Projected Philadephia 76ers depth chart with Reggie Jackson
Jackson spent last season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists on .431/.359/.806 splits in 22.2 minutes. He should operate as the third-string point guard behind Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry, with the potential to share the floor with either in multi-guard lineups.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Tyrese Maxey
Kyle Lowry
Reggie Jackson
Jeff Dowtin Jr.
SG
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Eric Gordon
Jared McCain
SF
Paul George
Ricky Council IV
Justin Edwards
David Jones
PF
Caleb Martin
KJ Martin
C
Joel Embiid
Andre Drummond
Adem Bona
The Sixers have a couple roster spots left to fill, but odds are this is the rough outline for next season's depth chart. Philadelphia is unlikely to land another impact piece this late in the summer, especially not on a minimum contract. Vets will flock to Philadelphia to pursue a championship, but nobody seeking consistent playing time is ringing Daryl Morey's line.
Jackson was quite erratic last season, struggling on the defensive end and frequently tanking the lineups he was in. There were broader issues with the Nuggets' second unit, but Jackson should not be viewed as an immediate rotation piece for the Sixers.
That said, he's more than suitable in the third-string point guard role, capable of timely offensive explosions and well-versed in running an NBA offense. His chemistry with Paul George is the obvious point of focus here — I'd bet that George lobbied for this — but Jackson should add another solid mentorship voice behind Tyrese Maxey.
For a team that began the summer with three players under guaranteed contract, it's impressive how quickly and thoroughly Daryl Morey has fleshed out the Sixers' depth chart. He still has more slots to fill, too. Veterans such as Robert Covington and Marcus Morris come to mind, as Philadelphia could use more size and shooting in the frontcourt.