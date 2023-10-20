Projecting the five best NBA lineups for the 2023-24 season
The best teams usually have the best five-man lineups, but not always. These are the five NBA teams who project to have the best five-man units this season.
4. Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
The fifth man next to Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez is somewhat irrelevant, but right now, it looks like Malik Beasley will get the nod. The Bucks overhauled their roster in the offseason by flipping Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard, and while their defense and depth will take a hit, the offensive jolt should be well worth it.
Last season, with Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez, and the now departed Jrue Holiday on the court, the Bucks posted a net rating of plus-16.29, an offensive rating of 137, and a defensive rating of 120.7 in 149 minutes. While their offensive and defensive ratings are inflated due to incredible 3-point shooting, upgrading from Holiday to Lillard should see lineups built around this core quartet absolutely light up the scoreboard. The Bucks' best offensive rating in franchise history is 117.2, and anything short of that should be a disappointment.
Lillard has routinely led top-five offenses throughout his career by masterfully controlling the pick-and-roll game. In Portland, his main dance partner was Jusuf Nurkic, but in Milwaukee, he’ll get to tango with Antetokounmpo and Lopez. However, Lillard is one of the weakest defensive players in the league, and the Bucks' five-season run as an elite defense may be over.
The biggest question mark for the Bucks, outside of who that fifth guy will be, is what version of Khris Middleton will they get. Middleton struggled with injuries last season, and his defense has decayed as he has aged. However, having far less offensive responsibility could be exactly what the 32-year-old needs to juice his offensive efficiency and ramp up his defensive intensity. If Middleton bounces back, the Bucks should have a historic offense that makes up for a less stout defense.