Promise It’s True: J.J. McCarthy still tied for rookie QB lead in crazy stat despite injury
The 2024 NFL Draft brought in a crop of rookie quarterbacks that had the league going crazy for. This class was led by the generational, consensus number 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. It also featured the reigning National Champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy, all-time NCAA great Bo Nix, the Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels and so many more talented young quarterbacks.
Only Nix, Daniels and Williams would earn starting spots to begin their rookie seasons. Notable first round pick Michael Penix Jr. sits behind Kirk Cousins in Atlanta and Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear before he was even given a chance to earn the spot over Sam Darnold.
Still, through two weeks, the rookie quarterback class has been absolutely terrible. So terrible that you, yes you, have thrown as many touchdowns as the entire rookie class, combined.
You have thrown for as many touchdowns as the rookie class combined
The rookie quarterback class, Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) and Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) specifically, have not thrown a touchdown this season. That is a completely true stat. It's absolutely unbelievable. Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield have each thrown five. Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray each have four.
J.J. McCarthy, who's recovery for a knee surgery, Michael Penix, who's the backup, and every other rookie in the league has thrown for the same amount of touchdowns as the three starting rookies. It's absolutely absurd.
They're all tied for first. Or last. Whichever way you want to look at it.
Now, I want to be clear, I'm a firm believer that this quarterback class has talent. It's only been two games and very few quarterbacks are successful right out of the gates. That's why the Atlanta Falcons aren't rushing Michael Penix. It's why the New England Patriots aren't rushing Drake Maye. And it's why the Minnesota Vikings weren't going to rush J.J. McCarthy.
These young signal callers need time to grow and develop. In time, they will be better. The talent is there, which is why they were selected so high. None of the three have been given much of a chance to succeed either.
Williams is the only one with weapons around him, but his offensive line has played so bad that it doesn't even matter. Nix and Daniels have very limited weapons to use in their offenses.
These quarterbacks will be fine. But for now, it is pretty funny to point out that J.J. McCarthy, you, me and everybody else with zero passing touchdowns this year are tied for the most touchdowns thrown by a rookie QB in 2024.