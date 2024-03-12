Even more proof Oakland A's front office is just as delusional as it seems
The Oakland Athletics are obviously not a model franchise. However, President Dave Kaval appears to be having delusions of grandeur about the team's move to Vegas.
By Curt Bishop
The Oakland Athletics haven't exactly been an emblem of success over the past several years.
Things have gotten so bad in fact that the team is expected to soon move to Las Vegas. This has left the fanbase frustrated with ownership and the front office.
And a recent quote from A's President Dave Kaval will infuriate the fans even more.
When asked about the team's relocation to Las Vegas, Kaval appeared to be having delusions of grandeur. He first predicted that the new ballpark in Vegas will be very similar to that of Camden Yards in Baltimore.
But he didn't stop there. He even compared the A's relocation to another historic move.
"I like the example of the Dodgers," said Kaval. "Our relocation is most similar to the Dodgers move out of Brooklyn."
A's front office is as delusional as they seem
These comments are quite surprising, but also in all likelihood, not true.
Given the state of the A's organization, it would be hard to imagine them putting forth the effort to build a ballpark similar to that of Camden Yards, especially when the proposed stadium won't be ready until 2028.
But the idea that the move to Vegas is anything similar to the Dodgers move to Los Angeles is simply not true. The Dodgers were still a successful franchise coming off of a winning season in 1957. On top of that, they had been to the World Series in 1955 and 1956, defeating the New York Yankees in '55.
Meanwhile, the A's have not made it to the postseason since 2020 and are coming off of a 112-loss season. They've also traded away key players such as Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, and Chris Bassitt, and have no realistic hope of transforming into a winning club anytime soon, regardless of their location.
Kaval is simply making incorrect statements and has a false idea of what the A's organization is and what the move will look like.
Fans may ultimately think that Kaval is doing nothing but trolling at this point. But they certainly can't be happy with his statements and ideas about what the A's move will look like. The move to Los Angeles for the Dodgers was far different than what the A's relocation will end up being.