Proposed Cowboys-Bears trade would fill Dallas’ Tony Pollard-shaped hole
The Dallas Cowboys must address losing Tony Pollard in free agency, possibly through a big trade.
By John Buhler
It may not seem like much, but the Dallas Cowboys won't be going anywhere if they cannot run the football effectively. To say this is a critical year for America's Team would be a gross understatement. Although head coach Mike McCarthy is probably good as gone, it remains to be seen what The Joneses want to do to keep up with The Joneses and pay Dak Prescott even more money to not win.
All the while, who is he going to hand the ball off to? In the last two offseasons, Dallas has seen Ezekiel Elliott and now Tony Pollard sign elsewhere. While Elliott could return after spending last season with the New England Patriots, Pollard will not be back after signing with the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago. Right now, Dallas has only Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle in its running back room.
Fortunately for us, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report figured out a way to improve the Cowboys' running back situation by way of a trade. He argues that Khalil Herbert's time with the Chicago Bears is probably over with and done, especially with the free-agency signing of D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson only being in his second year out of Texas. He says a late-round pick may be enough for him.
Here is what a trade could look like between the Bears and the Cowboys to get Herbert over to Dallas.
This sort of gets the money to work, as we are at just slightly over $200K from it being totally even.
Let's discuss why this could be an advantageous trade for both NFC clubs heading into the draft.
Khalil Herbert could be exactly what Cowboys need in running back room
For Dallas, this is about getting deeper and more experienced in the running back room. I am sure they may look at adding a guy like Blake Corum out of Michigan in day two of the 2024 NFL Draft as well. While Dallas has done a great job of drafting the position in recent years, how they go about retaining their own players in free agency has not always gone swimmingly. It has been a major fault.
For Chicago, the Bears need to recoup some later-round capital in the next few drafts. Where it stands now, the Bears only have four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, none of which are past the fourth round. While they may not need a full draft's worth of selections, having additional late-round picks gives them more flexibility to put together packages to move up and down the draft board this spring.
Overall, I'm kind of digging Moton's idea of getting Herbert onto the Cowboys. He does a great job with all of his content, as everything is well-thought-out. While making a trade is easier said than done, the genesis of most of his trade packages in this post can work. Of the handful that he has listed, getting Herbert to the Cowboys is probably the least invasive and one of the most effective.
Herbert is not panacea for Dallas' running back room woes, but he would be a welcomed addition.