3 players Heat fans should watch at the NBA Draft Combine
The Miami Heat weren't able to recapture the magic of last season's run as the No. 8 seed. With Jimmy Butler sidelined, Miami was swiftly dispatched by the No. 1 Boston Celtics in five games. Now, the future holds a great deal of uncertainty.
It starts with Butler, whose egocentric attitude and inconsistent availability could spur a trade. He's reportedly asking for a two-year, $113 million extension that would pay him north of $50 million in his age-38 season. That's a big demand.
Butler has been central to our perception of 'Heat Culture' for the last five years. It's hard to imagine Miami packing up and moving on. If anything, Butler won't get traded unless the Heat can replace him with a comparably talented star. Perhaps one that more closely aligns with Bam Adebayo's competitive timeline, such as Donovan Mitchell.
So, even with limited clarity about the Heat's future, we can expect Pat Riley and the front office to once again prioritize day-one contributors over long-term projects in the NBA Draft. The Heat went for UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 18 pick a year ago. What felt like a reach on an older prospect turned into a miracle investment. Jaquez was integral to Miami's offensive success this season, especially in games Butler missed. The Heat aren't afraid to eschew traditional "upside" for ready-made NBA players.
Here are a few prospects worth monitoring in next week's NBA Draft Combine, which runs from May 12-19 in Chicago. Under the new CBA, all invited prospects are required to participate in full, which means teams will receive more information about top-level prospects than ever before.
3. Devin Carter is the perfect 'Heat Culture' prospect
The 'Heat Culture' stuff is generally silly, but there's something to be said for holding your players to a high standard and embracing a grind-it-out identity. Miami is always in the best shape, often executing at the crispest level. There is total belief in the coach, in teammates, and in the process.
Part of it is finding dawgs. The Heat play hard — it's how that ramshackle roster wound up in the NBA Finals last season. Devin Carter is the perfect Miami prospect for several reasons. Beyond the on-court fit, he's a vocal leader and proven contributor whose unceasing effort level should appeal to Erik Spoelstra.
Miami isn't short on backcourt talent, but Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro are both severe defensive negatives. The Heat would benefit from a guard that can suffocate the point of attack and handle challenging on-ball assignments. Carter was a mesmerizing defender for Providence last season, causing all sorts of chaos with his active hands (1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks). Carter is always on point, offering sharp rotations, second and third efforts, and the core strength to navigate different matchups.
The offense should translate, too. Carter isn't exactly a point guard at 6-foot-3, but he buries deep 3s — both off the dribble or off the catch — and he's a decisive, aggressive slasher. Carter makes sharp reads on the move, works well as a cutter and off-ball shooter, and plays an unselfish brand of basketball. He needs to improve his ability to handle pressure, but he should adjust well to Miami's egalitarian offense.
2. Heat can add reinforce wing rotation with Tristan da Silva
As Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin hit free agency, Miami should be in the market for wing depth. As should every aspiring contender, honestly. Tristan da Silva was a standout from the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Colorado's run was cut short after three games, but da Silva did more than enough to pique the Heat's interest at No. 15.
More and more, NBA teams are prioritizing the intersection of size and skill with prospects. In da Silva, Miami would land a 6-foot-9 wing who made 39.5 percent of his 3s as a senior, averaging 16.0 points and 2.4 assists on 60.6 percent true shooting. He's not a prolific creator, but da Silva is comfortable putting the ball on the floor, attacking closeouts, and rifling passes on the move.
He sees the floor exceptionally well for his position. The Buffs often let da Silva work out of pick-and-rolls and initate sets at the top of the key. He can make entry passes, locate bigs ducking to the rim, or leverage a drive to create an open 3 for his teammate. As a floor-spacer and connective passer, there are few holes to poke in da Silva's game.
The defense holds up as well. He lacks elite-level athleticism, but da Silva elegantly navigates switches, guards on the perimeter, or wages battle in the post. He's built strong at 220 pounds and displays tremendous instincts as a roamer (1.1 steals). The Heat tend to get a lot of mileage out of lanky wings that can hit shots and play smart and hard. This is a great match of prospect and organization.
1. Heat can address frontcourt depth with Kyle Filipowski
Aside from Bam Adebayo, the Heat's frontcourt rotation is a bit lacking. Kevin Love could return next season, but his days of operating as a full-time backup five are in the rearview mirror. Miami is good at making the most of hodgepodge lineups and mismatched pieces, but a truly bankable backup center could work wonders. Especially if that backup center can also share the floor with Bam Adebayo in taller lineups.
Duke sophomore Kyle Filipowski was among the most productive players in college basketball last season. He returned for unfinished business, but also to work through a hip injury and showcase improved lateral agility on defense. Mission accomplished. Flip's defensive playmaking was remarkable in his second season (1.1 steals, 1.5 blocks). There is natural trepidation about centers with negative wingspans, but Flip can anchor a drop coverage scheme or guard out in space.
He plays a particularly gritty, physical brand of defense. Filipowski would thrive in Miami's competitive ecosystem. The offense also stands out, of course, as the 20-year-old averaged 16.4 points and 2.8 assists on .505/.348/.671 splits. There are concerns about how "real" Flip's shooting is — that free throw clip isn't the most reassuring — but he looks calm and confident launching behind the 3-point line.
Assuming the jumper translates, the rest should fall into place for Filipowski. He can handle the rock, pass on the move, and score from different areas of the floor. Equally comfortable uncorking a mid-range jumper or pirouetting for a finish in the lane, Filipowski can beat defenses in a variety of ways. He's one of the best passing 7-footers to enter the league in recent years, which is the real appeal. Miami would have the chance to deploy two bigs that can handle, pass, and score at multiple levels. Flip can run some of the same sets Bam does. It's a great match.