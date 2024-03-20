Purdue March Madness Schedule: When do the Boilermakers play next?
When do Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers play next in March Madness?
By Lior Lampert
The Purdue Boilermakers (29-4, 17-3 in Big Ten), led by 7-foot-4 big man and AP Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey, enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region — only the fifth time the program has entered March Madness as a top-seeded team.
Their most recent trip to The Big Dance as a No.1 seed was last season when the No. 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights eliminated them in the first round. With so many players from last year’s team returning for Purdue, they will look to avenge their shocking and disappointing loss. But when will they get their first crack at redemption?
Purdue March Madness Schedule
Purdue will face the winner of the First Four meeting between the Grambling State Tigers (20-14- 17-4 in SWAC) and Montana State Bobcats (17-17, 12-9 in Big Sky) on Fri., Mar. 22 at 7:25 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on TBS.
The Tigers have their upperclassmen backcourt duo of Tra’Michael Moton and Kintavious Dozier leading the charge, while Robert Ford III and Brian Goracke are paving the way for the Bobcats, so the Boilermakers must be prepared and not take their opponents lightly like they did against FDU.
However, neither team has a player taller than 6-foot-11, which makes it difficult for them to contain Edey in the paint and pull off the upset. His interior presence looms large over their potential to advance to the next round and make a deep tournament run.
Who will Purdue play next in March Madness?
If the Boilermakers advance, they will match up against the winner of Utah State (8) and TCU (9). But as evidenced by their stunning defeat versus FDU in 2023, Purdue cannot overlook whoever they get in round one, even though they will be heavily favored and widely expected to win.