QB controversy? Justin Fields is making a lot of noise in Steelers training camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will look vastly different this season. At least on the offensive end.
With beleaguered OC Matt Canada finally off the sideline and out of the coaches' box, Pittsburgh fans will welcome former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith with open arms. He was not always lauded for his personnel choices and play-calling in Atlanta, but Smith was an accomplished OC before taking the Falcons job, and much of his Atlanta tenure was tainted by subpar QB play.
He should look better with better players and in a more condensed role, right? Well, let's see if the Steelers actually have better players. Pittsburgh cannot match Atlanta's playmaking firepower, but it's hard not to put a better signal-caller under center than Desmond Ridder.
Free of Kenny Pickett and that derailed hype train, Pittsburgh has two solid (if not particularly inspiring) QB options in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. One long-tenured vet, one former first-round pick that is still on the come up.
Wilson was dubbed the day-one starter early on in the process, but Fields is a decade younger. Both are inked to one-year contracts, but there's more long-term upside with Fields. It's only logical to consider him a preferable option at some point, assuming the performance is up to par.
Well, the door has swung wide open for Fields in the early stages of training camp. Wilson is sidelined due to a calf issue. That means Fields is taking first team reps in practice. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ohio State product has made the most of his preseason opportunities.
"Fields has been leading team stuff... and it's pretty clear watching him, and talking to some of the Steelers personnel here, it has been an impressive couple weeks for Justin Fields. And it is obvious, Russell Wilson came into this camp in poll position. It feels to me — just to me — that it's a little more open than maybe it was a couple weeks ago."
Justin Fields puts pressure on Russell Wilson in Steelers QB battle
This is all very unfortunate for Wilson. Injuries suck, and calf injuries are particularly tough to navigate — especially for vets with established lower-leg concerns. Wilson can't really "battle" Fields in camp if he's relegated to individual work. Pittsburgh is right to bring Wilson along slowly and with extreme caution, but such an approach naturally leaves the door wide open for Fields to impress the coaching staff and establish chemistry with his new teammates.
Fields shouldn't cost too much to keep around unless he puts an incredible season under his belt. If that does occur, well, the Steelers will be glad to pay him. Just thinking logically, there's little reason to believe Wilson has starting equity for more than a couple years, if that. Fields is 25 with incredible athletic tools and a starting pedigree. He struggled to overcome hurdles in Chicago, that much cannot be denied, but there is a clear path to sustained value for Fields. Shouldn't he be in pole position on that basis alone?
The Steelers are aiming to win, so if Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin believe Russ gives them the best chance to win, it will be Russ on the field in Week 1 (or whenever he's back healthy). That is probably still how this ends, but it's hard to ignore a sudden surge in positive momentum for Fields. So often a player struggles in one spot, then flourishes in a new environment. That could be the arc Fields follows in the Steel City.
There is still a lot of camp and preseason action left. Fields is far from "winning" or "claiming" the QB1 role. But, if Wilson keeps toiling in injury purgatory while Fields gets a clean runway in camp, the decision could be much more difficult than anticipated for the Steelers' coaching staff.