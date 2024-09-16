Quinn Ewers injury update sets up Sophie’s Choice for Steve Sarkisian with Arch Manning
An injury update on Quinn Ewers begs a Sophie's choice-like question at QB for Texas ahead of their next matchup against UL-Monroe.
According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, "Quinn Ewers ab injury isn't as serious as initially feared" with the QB's injury status likely being "week to week" and with him "likely to miss the Louisana Monroe game this week."
Ewers was diagnosed with a hand injury after a hand-off in the second quarter went awry for the gun-slinger. The QB is listed as "week to week" with the likely expectation that he will not be able to suit up for the program in their game against UL-Monroe.
Arch Manning, who was likely to play at some point in this game (due to the game probably being a complete blowout) was then slotted in at the QB spot throwing for 223 yards and 4 touchdowns. Manning also ran for a 67-yard TD that is likely to be the best QB scramble anyone in his family ever did despite his uncles being NFL legends Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.
Nonetheless, the Longhorns are set for an easy win over UL-Monroe in their next game with the program set to face Oklahoma in the first SEC edition of the Red River rivalry in three weeks. With the program set for a warm-up matchup ahead of date with Oklahoma in three weeks, head coach Steve Sarkisian is set for Sophie's choice-like decision at QB.
Sophie's choice: Should Steve Sarkisian start Arch Manning over Quinn Ewers?
In all reality, Texas should be able to beat Mississippi State after UL-Monroe regardless of who is playing at QB. Yes, the program may face headlines saying that Manning should be playing over Ewers in the Sooners game but coach Sarkisian will know internally that the squad should be focused on keeping Quinn Ewers as the starting QB when the lights are shined the brightest.
Yes, it is a different discussion if Ewers is not completely healthy for the Red River rivalry game but that is a bridge that should be crossed when met. For now, the program should still keep Manning in for Mississippi State and transition to Ewers for their next big game against Oklahoma.