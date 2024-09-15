The Arch Manning hype train has left the station, might as well jump on
By Austen Bundy
The Texas Longhorns are on a roll and it doesn't matter who's under center. Saturday they started with junior Quinn Ewers before he had to leave the game with an abdominal injury.
Freshman Arch Manning took over and put on a show down in Austin. He tallied 223 yards and four touchdowns through the air while also scampering for 53 yards and a score of his own.
According to ESPN, Manning is just the third quarterback in SEC history to record a 65+ yard passing touchdown and a 65+ yard rushing touchdown in a single game. The other two: Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M, 2012) and Anthony Richardson (Florida, 2021).
Arch Madness is set to continue in Week 4
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Ewer's abdominal injury is not as serious as previously thought but he would likely miss Week 4's date with Louisiana-Monroe as a precaution.
That means Manning should get his first career collegiate start for the Longhorns. Can you imagine what he'll do with a full 60 minutes to ravage an opponent?
In just parts of two games this season, Manning has accrued 318 yards, five touchdowns through the air and two scores on the ground.
With Ewers "week to week" it can be inferred head coach Steve Sarkisian will use Saturday's upcoming matchup as a full-on test for his young backup. In the event Ewers can't go again, he has to be pretty comfortable with Peyton and Eli's nephew leading the team into battle.
Top Dawgs no more, Texas is back
The Longhorns reclaimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 16 years, demoting Georgia to second fiddle after it struggled to defeat Kentucky on Saturday (and the Dawgs were barking on Sunday).
If Ewers can't return after Week 4, Manning would be tasked with leashing the lowly Mississippi State Bulldogs to start SEC play in Week 5. It would be far fetched to see him start for the Red River Rivalry against No. 15 Oklahoma in Dallas Week 6.
But nevertheless, Manning now inherits a No. 1 Texas program, something only Colt McCoy can say he was the last to do. It almost feels like we owe Sam Ehlinger an apology, no?