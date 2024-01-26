5 Los Angeles Rams stars Raheem Morris can recruit to Atlanta
Raheem Morris is taking over the Atlanta Falcons, a team he knows well, only this time, for real.
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons sent shockwaves throughout the NFL upon their decision to hire Raheem Morris to be their next head coach. It was a most thorough search for owner Arthur Blank and company, one that resulted in them interviewing 14 different candidates for the position. Many of whom, like Morris, got second interviews. He was always the low-key good, dark horse candidate to get the job anyway.
Morris spent the last three seasons on Sean McVay's staff as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator. They first were connected on the famous Washington staff under Mike Shanahan, the one that now has five head coaches in the league (Morris, McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel, Matt LaFleur), possibly a sixth if Bobby Slowik gets a job either in Washington, or even in Seattle.
Prior to coaching in Los Angeles, Morris spent a good amount of time in the NFC South. He was on Dan Quinn's staff from inception in 2015, exiting Atlanta after the 2020 NFL season as the Falcons' interim head coach. Morris also had three up-and-down years leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his early-to-mid-30s. His time is now and this homecoming is exactly what the Atlanta brass wanted.
Here are five strong candidates on the 2023 Rams who could follow Morris to the Falcons in 2024.
Raheem Morris hired by Falcons: 5 Rams who could follow him to Atlanta
5. Akhello Witherspoon could be a massive upgrade over Jeff Okudah
Akhello Witherspoon only recently played for the Rams this past season. The former Pac-12 standout at Colorado initially got his start in the league in San Francisco on Kyle Shanahan's first four 49ers teams. He left in free agency to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, only to be traded to Pittsburgh in his first year with the team. Witherspoon has had an up-and-down pro career, but I do like the Atlanta fit.
An area of strength on this Atlanta defense has to be its defensive backfield. A.J. Terrell is one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league. Jessie Bates III is about as good as it gets at safety. While Clark Phillips showed promise in his rookie season, Atlanta did not get what it signed up for when the Falcons traded for former Detroit Lions bust and Ohio State standout Jeff Okudah. It might be over.
Since Morris specializes in coaching up both receivers and defensive backs, it remains to be seen what type of players he will want general manager Terry Fontenot to acquire on his behalf this offseason, either in free agency or the NFL Draft. To me, I think Witherspoon's familiarity with Morris and other branches of the Shanahan/McVay coaching tree probably is enough to get him to Atlanta.
The Rams do not have a ton of guys hitting free agency, but Witherspoon is one of their big names.