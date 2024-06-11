Raheem Morris' plan for Bijan Robinson will break Arthur Smith's brain
By John Buhler
For the first time in nearly a decade, the NFL world seems to be very optimistic about what the Atlanta Falcons could do this season. Still in the midst of their longest playoff drought since the mid-1980s, Atlanta has the offensive talent to win the NFC South for the first time since 2016. Atlanta has made a few questionable decisions, but people are liking the Raheem Morris hire every passing day.
The Dirty Birds' former interim head coach is back in Flowery Branch after a great three-year run as Sean McVay's defensive coordinator on the Los Angeles Rams. Although he favors the other side of the ball, Morris has coached on the offensive side of the ball before ... in Atlanta. So when asked how he was going to get star running back Bijan Robinson the ball more in this offense, he offered us this.
"Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations as you possibly can."
This quote has to be blowing Morris' predecessor Arthur Smith's brain into a million pieces somewhere in Western PA. The failed former head coach of the Falcons is back doing what he does best, which is to be a run-heavy offensive coordinator on a defensive-minded team like the Pittsburgh Steelers. The best of luck to him. For the Falcons, it is time to prove all of their bulls right in that they'll be good.
Robinson was the Doak Walker winner as a junior at Texas, yet Smith often shied away from using him.
With a navigable schedule and a balanced roster, Atlanta has the makings of being an NFC behemoth.
Raheem Morris' plan for Bijan Robinson is cutting edge for Arthur Smith
As long as the pass rush improves and the secondary holds up, this could be a very tough team to beat in the NFC this season. Quarterback play has improved, as Kirk Cousins takes over for Desmond Ridder. Robinson, along with Tyler Allgeier, poses as one of the best running back tandems in football. Even the receiving corps is deep and well-rounded with Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts.
Everywhere you look, you find more and more things to like about this Falcons team. For the first time since the 2016 Super Bowl team can I safely say everyone in Flowery Branch is pulling in the same direction, together. Although it hasn't always been smooth, we have to accept that it is just not the Falcons' style. What is their style is coming out of nowhere to play exciting football, and winning a ton.
Even though the Falcons' offense will become more passing-centric based on the coaching staff changes and the complementary players they brought in, Zac Robinson does stem from the McVay coaching tree. He may be a former quarterback himself, but he should know that running the ball opens up the passing lanes for Cousins to 11 personnel the NFC South to death down in Atlanta.
It really is a breath of fresh air to hear the Falcons coaching staff speak with such common sense.