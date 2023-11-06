Raiders broke out victory cigars after first win of post-Josh McDaniels era
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrated their Week 9 win over the New York Giants in the locker room with cigars.
By Scott Rogust
The Las Vegas Raiders had an eventful week, to say the least. Hours after the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Raiders announced they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Afterward, the players felt much looser and happier that McDaniels was out and the team promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to interim head coach.
On Sunday, the Raiders picked up their first win post-McDaniels era, cruising to a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants. The team was led by running back Josh Jacobs, who scored two touchdowns on 26 carries. Not to mention, their defense sacked quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito eight times for a loss of 46 yards.
After the game, the vibes in the locker room were immaculate. That was evident by the video of players smoking victory cigars. The video comes courtesy of Logan Reever of 8News Now.
Raiders smoked victory cigars after beating Giants in Week 9
Sure, it was against the two-win Giants, but the team was celebrating after dealing with all of the drama throughout the week spurred on by the firings of McDaniels and Ziegler.
Before the game, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reported that the various Raiders players went to team owner Mark Davis to complain about McDaniels. Glazer also said there was a team meeting before their Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions to air their grievances, and the players "unloaded" on McDaniels. Some of those players included team captains.
In that same report, Glazer said that McDaniels had Pierce speak on behalf of him. Pierce stressed that they needed a culture on the team and mentioned the 2007 Giants team he was on that beat the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42, saying that no matter how good their opponents were, they had the mentality that they could beat them.
The players bought in and were fired up, but McDaniels told Pierce, "Don't ever talk about the Patriots like that," and it divided the building. McDaniels was the team's offensive coordinator during that season. Word got to Davis, and he decided to move on from McDaniels and move forward with Pierce, who the players have taken a liking to.
You can see how the Raiders players have bought into Pierce as their leader on the coaching staff during his post-victory speech.
The Raiders scored 30 points for the first time this season and didn't turn over the football once. The team is motivated and playing hard under their interim head coach, who is under consideration to keep the job permanently, per Glazer.