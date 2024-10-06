Raiders connection to Jets unsung hero could be key factor in Davante Adams trade
By Mark Powell
As the Las Vegas Raiders ponder exactly what they are going to do with star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has asked for a trade prior to the early-November deadline, there are several potential pairings that have already emerged. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets are three interested parties, and there could be more if Adams is open to reworking his contract.
The Jets make the most sense for Adams because of his relationship with Aaron Rodgers. The two remain good friends off the field, and Adams enjoyed some of his most successful seasons with No. 12 under center. With Rodgers in what could be his final season, why not make one last run at Super Bowl glory?
A trade wouldn't be all that complicated, and Jets general manager Joe Douglas has proven he's willing to do whatever necessary to increase his team's postseason prospects. Adding Adams would certainly do that, and Douglas already has a leg up on the competition.
Jets have a secret weapon to trade for Davante Adams
Some plausible trade assets the Jets could send back to Vegas are multiple third-round selections, two sixth-round picks, or perhaps even wide receiver Mike Williams, who has a personal connection with Raiders general manager Tom Telesco.
Williams was drafted by Telesco back when he was with the Chargers. While both the executive and player have moved on, they remain fond of one another. Williams wouldn't be a one-for-one replacement for Adams, but adding receiving depth to a room that (in this scenario) just lost one of the best wideouts in the game is a good idea on paper.
At 30 years old, Williams best days are behind him. Williams is an explosive threat downfield when he can stay healthy, and he's been floated in rumors himself as the Jets shop for an upgrade in Adams. Why not shorten the process and trade Williams and picks for Davante?
Williams is on the tail end of his prime, as just a few years ago he was a 1,000-yard threat with the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the 2023 season, he has played in just seven games, and started only four of those. He played in just three games with the Chargers last season due to injury.
The Raiders are in a tough spot. Antonio Pierce believes in his team, but Vegas is not built for a deep playoff run, and they don't have an answer at the most important position in football -- quarterback. Trading Adams for picks and Williams could save face in the locker room, and send an important message to the current players and stars of tomorrow.