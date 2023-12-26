Raiders DB defends video of him snatching ball from child at Arrowhead
Jack Jones appeared to be in Grinch mode on Christmas Day, but he clarified that he was not, in fact, trying to ruin a child Chiefs fan's Christmas.
By Josh Wilson
After Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jack Jones returned an interception for a touchdown on Christmas Day in what turned out to be a Raiders win, he appeared to channel his inner Grinch.
Cameras caught Jones appearing to hand the ball to a child Chiefs fan, only to pull the ball back. The internet went wild and Chiefs fans, of course, vilified him for it. He played along after the game posting a photo of him returning the TD with the grinch photoshopped on his face.
The camera switched to a new angle before fans could get insight into how the storyline ended, but Jones is now claiming that he went full circle with the Grinch storyline and did, indeed, return the gift to the child.
Jack Jones denies allegations that he ruined a kid's Christmas
Jones Tweeted that after the game that he didn't, in fact, pull the ball away from the kid, but instead was trying to keep an encroaching fan from getting the ball instead of the kid.
So, Jones is all about giving the kids something to remember, even if they're rival fans. Adults, though? Kick rocks, for sure. Also, calling this commenter a "lollipop" has to be one of the low-key most savage insults I've seen in quite some time.
The video clip seems to confirm what Jones is saying, as you can see an adult reaching across the row in front of him to try to grab the ball.
Honestly, Chiefs fan, Raiders fan, or fan of any team, you have to love this. Jones played along with the moment and embraced his villain role for a moment, but at the end of the day, did the right thing and got the kid the ball.
Regardless, Jones and the Raiders ruined Christmas for the Raiders, winning 20-14. The Chiefs, who would have clinched a playoff berth by winning, saw their playoff odds drop from 99 percent to 96 percent.